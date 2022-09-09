Guests are invited to join in celebrating Iceland's iconic food, cocktails, music, film, literature, and more.

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Inspired by Iceland, today announced the continuation of Taste of Iceland 2022 , an annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America. Continuing the series of fall festivals, Toronto is hosting Taste of Iceland from Sept 22-25. Throughout the weekend, locals can transport themselves to Iceland with a series of events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture through food and beverage, music, literature, films, art and more.

TORONTO WELCOMES THE TASTE OF ICELAND FESTIVAL FROM SEPT 22-25

Over the course of the four-day festival, and in partnership with local businesses in Toronto, and Taste of Iceland's official partners, events will be hosted by The Drake Hotel, Horseshoe Tavern Union Yoga , Stackt Market , Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema , and in collaboration with TIFA . The schedule of events includes:

Most events are free to attend, with the exception of the Icelandic Culinary Experience at the Drake Hotel and select events in participation with TIFA . To obtain tickets to free, Taste of Iceland, events:

Register for tickets at the event-specific pages within the link HERE (you must be registered to receive early-bird access) Seven days prior to the date of each event, registered guests will receive an email to offer them early bird access to the ticket system to claim ticket(s) for guaranteed entry. The following day tickets will be available to the general public To claim a ticket, you must follow the steps/directions on the site, until you receive the e-ticket and barcode for entry. Note: if you do not receive a barcode, you have not completed the process.

Note: Those who register after capacity has been reached can sign-up for the wait list. 30 minutes prior to each event, waitlisted attendees will be granted access on a first-come, first-serve basis on location.

Additional information found below.

Icelandic Culinary Experience:

Hosted daily starting at 5 p.m., from September 22-25 at The Drake Hotel, Icelandic Chefs Viktor Örn Andrésson and Hinrik Örn Lárusson, in partnership with Executive Chef Laura Maxwell, will prepare a four-course tasting menu of Nordic cuisine. Viktor Örn Andrésson and Hinrik Örn are some of Iceland's most talented chefs, both receiving many prestigious awards, honoring their expertise in the field. Laura Maxwell, a graduate of George Brown's Culinary Arts Management program focuses on bringing locally sourced, naturally cultivated, and sustainable ingredients to The Drake Hotel.

The Culinary Experience is offered at $75 (CAD). Reservations can be made on SevenRooms or by calling 416.531.5042. More information can be found HERE .

The tasting menu includes:

Icelandic lobster soup with scallops, wasabi & grilled onion

Steamed cod with brown butter, champagne sauce & roasted sunchokes

Grilled lamb fillet with baked celeriac, grilled kale & lamb jus

Skyr mousse with roasted oats, Skyr ice cream & wasabi touille

Reykjavik Calling Concert curated by Iceland Airwaves :

The Reykjavik Calling Concert celebrates Icelandic music, with performances by BSÍ , Cell7 and DJ Hermigervill .

BSÍ is composed of Silla Thorarensen (drums & vocals) and Pollux Rothlaender (bass guitar & toe-synths), who started their band under the premise of trying instruments they did not know how to play. BSÍ now acts as a playground for simply being who they are. Cell7 is a pioneer of Icelandic hip-hop, creating space for more women to enter the genre and express themselves through hip-hop. Guests can register for free tickets HERE .

The Reykjavik Calling Concert curated by the Iceland Airwaves festival, which will take place November 3-5 in Reykjavik. For more information on the festival and lineup, visit Iceland Airwaves .

66°North 5K Scavenger Hunt:

66°North, Iceland's premier outdoor brand, is inviting runners to join us for a 5K Scavenger Hunt, in partnership with Night Terrors Run Toronto . Runners will receive a 66° North hat prior to the 5K and will be welcomed back to Stackt for a post-run party with cold beer and DJ Hermigervill playing Icelandic music. The 5K Scavenger Hunt is free to attend, and guests can register for tickets HERE .

Elemental Sound Bath with Energy Healer Jósa Goodlife and Blue Lagoon Iceland :

In partnership with Blue Lagoon Iceland, Icelandic Energy Healer Jósa Goodlife, will take attendees on an elemental journey beyond time and space, with a deeply relaxing and uplifting program with healing sounds from Icelandic nature that will leave guests feeling rejuvenated. Attendees will receive a yoga mat, a facial towel, Silica Mud Mask and Body Oil from Blue Lagoon Iceland ; a blanket and eye mask, compliments of Icelandair ; and water from Icelandic Glacial . The Elemental Sound Bath is free to attend, and guests can register for tickets HERE .

Icelandic Literature in Collaboration with the Toronto International Festival of Authors :

The Re-Read: Auður Jónsdóttir on Halldór Laxness ( September 24 , 2pm ): Auður Jónsdóttir will explore the work of her grandfather: Nobel Prize Laureate Halldór Laxness. Laxness was a prolific writer and an outspoken socialist and defender of Iceland's independence, which was achieved in 1944. The event is $17 CAD to attend and more information can be found HERE .

Auður Jónsdóttir will explore the work of her grandfather: Nobel Prize Laureate Halldór Laxness. Laxness was a prolific writer and an outspoken socialist and defender of independence, which was achieved in 1944. The event is CAD to attend and more information can be found . 'We Come Back Together': Auður Jónsdóttir ( September 24 , 4pm ) : Acclaimed Icelandic author Auður Jónsdóttir will read a new work, inspired by the phrase, "We come back together, only to fall apart," an eleven-piece collection where international authors interpret the phrase from their own point of view. The event is free to attend and more information can be found HERE .

: Acclaimed Icelandic author Auður Jónsdóttir will read a new work, inspired by the phrase, an eleven-piece collection where international authors interpret the phrase from their own point of view. The event is free to attend and more information can be found . Fragmentary Perceptions: Céline Huyghebaert & Auður Jónsdóttir ( September 24 , 6:30pm ) : Icelandic author Auður Jónsdóttir will be in conversation with Canadian author Céline Huyghebaert to explore exactly how fallible memories can utterly change our perceptions of the world. Both authors explore this theme in their critically acclaimed and award winning novels: Jónsdóttir's Quake and Huyghebaert's Remnants . This event is $17 CAD to attend, and more information and ticketing can be found HERE .

: Icelandic author Auður Jónsdóttir will be in conversation with Canadian author Céline Huyghebaert to explore exactly how fallible memories can utterly change our perceptions of the world. Both authors explore this theme in their critically acclaimed and award winning novels: Jónsdóttir's and Huyghebaert's . This event is CAD to attend, and more information and ticketing can be found . Ask the Expert: Taste of Iceland with Eliza Reid ( September 25 at 5pm ): Eliza Reid , First Lady of Iceland , acclaimed author and founder of the Iceland Writers Retreat, breaks down the "who, what, where, when and how" of literature as she takes attendees on a literary tour of Iceland . This event is free to attend, and more information and ticketing can be found HERE .

, First Lady of , acclaimed author and founder of the Iceland Writers Retreat, breaks down the "who, what, where, when and how" of literature as she takes attendees on a literary tour of . This event is free to attend, and more information and ticketing can be found . Secrets of the Sprakkar: Eliza Reid ( September 25 at 7pm ): In her new book, Eliza Reid , First Lady of Iceland , explores Iceland's historic attitude towards gender equality and the work that still needs to be done through the lens of the country's Sprakkar, an ancient word that translates to mean 'extraordinary women'. This event is $17 CAD to attend and more information can be found HERE .

Lamb Movie Screening:

Guests can enjoy the directorial debut from Valdimar Jóhannsson, in this dark and atmospheric folktale. A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn and soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature. Lamb was considered for the 94th Academy Awards as the official submission of Iceland for the Best Foreign Film category. Lamb Movie Screening is free to attend, and guests can register for tickets HERE .

Taste of Iceland's Wheel of Prizes :

Presented by Icelandair, the Wheel of Prizes gives participants the chance to win a range of prizes, including Blue Lagoon Skincare , an Icelandic Wool Blanket from Icelandic Lamb, Wool Scarf from ISAVIA, a year's supply of Icelandic Provisions' Skyr, cases of sparkling and still water from Icelandic Glacial , a Reyka Vodka package, a Olafsson Gin package, a Tindur Shearling jacket and Surtsey Knit Cap from 66°North , a collection of Icelandic records from the city of Reykjavik, Landsvirkjun's Nordic Wasabi Gift Box, or the grand prize, a trip for two to Iceland from Icelandair, including a stay at the Silica Hotel at the famed Blue Lagoon and a 72-Hour City-card from Visit Reykjavík !

People can sign up for a chance to win 50 minutes before the spins take place at the times listed below:

September 22 at 6:50 P.M. , prior to the Reykjavik Calling Concert

at , prior to the Reykjavik Calling Concert September 23 at 7:00 P.M. , prior to the 66 North Run

at , prior to the 66 North Run September 24 at 7:50 P.M. , prior to the Lamb film screening

Taste of Iceland's 2022 events have previously been held in Washington D.C., Boston, MA, Denver, CO and Chicago, IL. Following Toronto, the 2022 tour will conclude with a final stop in Reykjavik's sister city, Seattle, WA. For more information on Taste of Iceland, Toronto, please visit InspiredbyIceland.com

For media inquiries or to attend any Taste of Iceland events, please contact [email protected] .

About Taste of Iceland

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland , a public-private communications platform owned and operated by Business Iceland that promotes Iceland, Icelandic products and services. It is presented in partnership with its members: Icelandair , Visit Reykjavík , Icelandic Trademark Holding , Reyka Vodka , Ólafsson Gin , Blue Lagoon , 66°North , Icelandic Provisions , Icelandic Lamb , Icelandic Glacial, Landsvirkjun , Kerecis , and Isavia Keflavik International Airport . To learn more about Business Iceland, please visit www.businessiceland.is .

SOURCE Taste of Iceland