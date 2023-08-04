Toronto Waterfront Night Market | NEW VENUE, NEW VIBES!

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - ProjectXIX presents the 14th annual Toronto Waterfront Night Market (WMNFEST), Canada's Tastiest Pan-Asian Food and illuminasian Floating Lantern Music Festival ready to be served from August 11-13, 2023 at the historic Stanley Barracks, Hotel X Toronto - Exhibition Place.

The WNMFEST journey begins through the Chinese Zodiac Zone and into the Signature Pan-Asian Food & BeerCraft Interactive Garden where guests can discover a curated selection of Asian-inspired street food ready to be paired with a tasty variety of Ontario craft ciders and beers.

Once the cravings have been satisfied, cross over to the Qixi Zone for a sparkling Wine & Wok featuring local wineries and Soju Bar while strolling through the Kre8ions Artisan Park. At sunset, the illuminasian Floating Lantern & Music Festival comes to life as guests release their very own LED Floating Lantern at WNM's exclusive custom-made Qixi Unity Bridge and Water Ponds.

This fully immersive cultural experience only gets better flowing into multiple nightly dragon and lion dance performances by Northern Legs Southern Fist alongside Canada's first and only All-Asian Canadian DJ and Dance Crew line-up serving a fusion of music and performances guaranteed to entertain any palate.

NIGHT ONE • Friday, August 11, 2023 (4pm-Midnight)

REMINISCE FRIDAY hosted by 25 HRS, featuring Toronto's very own DJ Baby Yu bringing back the best vibes and throwbacks from the 90's alongside DJ Freeky P (VAN), Undercover (MTL), DJ Lanners (TOR), and WNM Resident DJ OJ.

NIGHT TWO • Saturday, August 12, 2023 (2pm-Midnight)

ILLUMINASIAN SATURDAY hosted by Electric Escape, turning up the beats with EDM vibes and Triple Headliner from Vancouver, Canada featuring Sabai , Hoang , and Somna alongside local B2B favourites DeeCee and Quim, Celestial, IntoTheMix, NineKai, and WNM Resident DJ Trekk.

NIGHT THREE • Sunday, August 13, 2023 (2pm-11pm)

FREEFLOW SUNDAY hosted by KPop Club Night, kicks it up another notch with the highly anticipated return of DJ Yuka K making a special Toronto stop from her North American Tour alongside DJ Seolying and 12 dance crews featuring over 50 dancers.

TICKETS start at $25 (includes a floating lantern and access to all attractions)

WNMFEST is a 19+ event.



Location: Stanley Barracks, Hotel X Toronto - Exhibition Place; 115 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON M6K 3C3

About Waterfront Night Market, LTD • Since 2010 WNM has been dedicated to delivering premier festivals and experiences for the Canadian Asian Community, while leading and paving the way for the next generation of night markets across Canada. Producers of the Toronto Waterfront Night Market, Full Moon Mid-Autumn Festival, and the Dynamite Night Market (family edition), continue to provide a multigenerational hub uniting food, music, and culture!

