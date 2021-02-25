Toronto Stock Exchange, Solaris Resources, C-Suite at The Open

About Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS)



Solaris Resources Inc. is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico. For more information visit: https://www.solarisresources.com

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange