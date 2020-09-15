Canada's premier equities market to celebrate top-performing companies today in a virtual market open ceremony

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today announced the 2020 TSX30™, a flagship program that showcases TSX's 30 top-performing stocks that represent sustained excellence over the long term. Founded in 2019, the TSX30 ranks stocks based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation over a three-year period. The mining and technology sectors are well represented on the list of 2020 winners, including some of the largest growth stories in the ranking.

Representatives from the winning companies will join John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group, to virtually open the market this morning at 9:30 a.m. ET to celebrate this achievement.

"We are especially proud to present the 2020 TSX30, an important means of showcasing some exciting issuer success stories across our market," said Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, TMX Group. "In a year fraught with challenges for so many businesses, the crucial role publicly listed companies play in the Canadian economy is even more amplified. These companies serve as engines of growth; creating jobs, generating returns and creating value for investors. On behalf of all of us at TSX, I'd like to congratulate the 2020 TSX30 winners for their achievements and we look forward to serving their evolving needs through each stage of their future growth."

For more information on the TSX30, visit: www.tsx.com/tsx30

The 2020 TSX30 ranking:

Ranking Issuer Ticker 3-Year Performance (%) 1 Shopify Inc. TSX:SHOP 1043% 2 Ballard Power Systems Inc. TSX:BLDP 459% 3 Cronos Group Inc. TSX:CRON 378% 4 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. TSX:KL 363% 5 Alacer Gold Corp. TSX:ASR 349% 6 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. TSX:ITH 292% 7 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. TSX:WDO 285% 8 Dundee Precious Metals Inc. TSX:DPM 273% 9 Teranga Gold Corporation TSX:TGZ 250% 10 Cargojet Inc. TSX:CJT 248% 11 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. TSX:NEPT 245% 12 Trilogy Metals Inc. TSX:TMQ 238% 13 Village Farms International Inc. TSX:VFF 199% 14 Orla Mining Ltd. TSX:OLA 192% 15 Enghouse Systems Limited TSX:ENGH 185% 16 Trisura Group Ltd. TSX:TSU 182% 17 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. TSX:AUP 177% 18 Canopy Growth Corporation TSX:WEED 176% 19 Champion Iron Limited TSX:CIA 169% 20 Goodfood Market Corp. TSX:FOOD 163% 21 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. TSX:SSL 160% 22 Real Matters Inc. TSX:REAL 149% 23 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. TSX:WPM 144% 24 Sprott Inc. TSX:SII 143% 25 Yamana Gold Inc. TSX:YRI 142% 26 Kinaxis Inc. TSX:KXS 140% 27 Constellation Software Inc. TSX:CSU 135% 28 Lundin Gold Inc. TSX:LUG 132% 29 SSR Mining Inc. TSX:SSRM 130% 30 Richards Packaging Income Fund TSX:RPI.UN 129%

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

This news release is not, and should not be construed as an invitation to purchase securities listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. TMX Group and its affiliates do not endorse or recommend any of the referenced securities nor should any statement in this news release be construed as advice regarding a broad investment strategy. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities. Listing on Toronto Stock Exchange does not guarantee the future performance of a security or an issuer. TMX, the TMX Design, TMX Group, Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and TSX30 are trademarks of TSX Inc.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]