TORONTO STARTUP AIMS TO SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES AND FRONTLINE WORKERS

The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and Community Living Toronto are two of the organizations receiving donations. Customers wishing to donate can visit the GoFundMe page set up by the co-founders, or they can visit the Arigato website and purchase care packages, which will go to the frontline workers of either organization.

"We're grateful to Arigato for their support and gift basket donations. Donations like these go a long way to showing our frontline colleagues that their hard work is recognized and appreciated by the community," says Susie Petro, Manager, Foundation Relations, SickKids.

Arigato aims to source most of their products from Canadian companies. Included in their offering, you can find DAVIDsTEA premium sachets, Soul Chocolate, Sullivan & Bleeker cookies, as well as items made by local artisans from the Greater Toronto Area.

"We're thrilled about launching this initiative, which simultaneously supports frontline workers and local businesses. We're also looking to partner with businesses and organizations to expand our reach within the GTA and to other communities," says Nabil Ahmed, co-founder, Arigato.

Apart from their new donation program, Arigato also offers a variety of gift boxes that can be purchased either as a subscription or on a one-time basis. With a variety of different themes, including their foodie-focused 'Indulge' box and their self-care 'Rejuvenate' box, Arigato's gift boxes are perfect for recognizing employees or sending as a gift. A portion of these box sales also contributes to donations to frontline workers.

With many more box themes on the way, there's a lot to be excited about.

About Arigato: Launched in July 2021, Arigato was founded by Toronto residents Nabil Ahmed and David Ramsaran with a goal to help build company culture through employee recognition. With Arigato, employees receive a curated variety of high-quality, locally-sourced gifts to encourage and reward their efforts. Whether remote or in the office, Arigato will ship your gift boxes to wherever people are located. Arigato boxes are also perfect for sending to clients or sharing with friends and family. To learn more, visit arigatogift.com .

SOURCE Arigato

For further information: Nabil Ahmed, Arigato Gifts, 647-339-1178, [email protected]