Toronto Star and iPolitics to distribute The Paul Wells Show podcast, hosted by veteran political journalist Paul Wells

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Toronto Star and iPolitics announced today they will be media partners for the new podcast The Paul Wells Show, scheduled to launch in mid-September 2022.

Hosted by award-winning veteran political journalist Paul Wells, the show will feature 20 original episodes with leading politicians, public figures and expert commentators, including David Cohen, U.S. ambassador to Canada, and Jason Kenney, premier of Alberta.

Wells has covered Canadian politics for 30 years and has written for Maclean's magazine, the Toronto Star, the Globe and Mail and National Post. His book Right Side Up was selected as one of the Best Canadian Political Books of the Last 25 Years by the Writers' Trust of Canada and Samara. He recently launched a popular independent political newsletter.

"We are proud to be a partner of The Paul Wells Show," said Anne Marie Owens, the Star's Editor in Chief. "This show helps grow our listenership and builds on our existing strength in the podcast space established by It's Political with Althia Raj, which launched last year and became one of the top political podcasts in Canada."

It's Political resumes Sept. 22.

Wells will host a series of live taped events in Ottawa, Toronto and other major Canadian cities. Venues will include the Munk School in Toronto as well as the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

The Paul Wells Show is produced by Antica Productions, in partnership with the National Arts Centre of Ottawa, and the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, where Wells will be the inaugural journalist fellow-in-residence for the 2022-23 academic year.

"Paul Wells is a skilled interviewer with a sharp wit and a deep knowledge of politics," said Munk School director Peter Loewen. "We are delighted to be working with Antica and bringing this podcast to a wide audience through the Toronto Star and iPolitics."

"Antica Productions is delighted to be working with Paul and all the important partners that are making The Paul Wells Show possible" said Antica's CEO Stuart Coxe. "Paul will deliver interviews that provide inspiring perspectives on challenges facing Canadians today."

Compass Rose, an Ottawa-based public affairs firm, is the title sponsor for the podcast series. Telus is the founding sponsor.

The podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms, including thestar.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Google Podcasts.

About the Toronto Star

The Toronto Star is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in Canada, with more than 5.0 million readers every week in print and online (thestar.com). Founded in 1892, the Toronto Star is the winner of more than 140 National Newspaper Awards, the most prestigious newspaper prize in Canada. It is known for its investigative reporting, insightful opinion writing and comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. It has also been making a difference in the lives of children for more than 100 years through the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund and the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund.

About iPolitics

iPolitics is a non-partisan media organization that provides its subscribers with breaking news, podcasts and in-depth policy analysis of federal and provincial politics, regulatory affairs and key industries. It is a partnership between Torstar Corporation and Mainstreet Research, an Ottawa-based premier public opinion and research company.

About Antica Productions

Antica Productions produces award-winning non-fiction podcasts, films, and television series which inform audiences around the world. Led by a team of award-winning creators and journalists, Antica's mission is to amplify the diverse voices of people through empathetic storytelling and create conversations that can inspire change. Based in Toronto, Antica's documentaries and podcasts have received world-wide attention via CBC and Hot Docs International Festival, Canadian Screen Awards and other venues.

