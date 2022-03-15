Toronto Software company BoomerangFX fuels growth of medical and aesthetic practices across North America with major push in Artificial Intelligence

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Who launches a company during the pandemic?

Toronto-based software as a sales (SaaS)company BoomerangFX, launched in 2021 — at the height of a global pandemic and national lockdowns —continues along an arch of exponential growth as it scales to meet the demands of the market.

Jerome Dwight, Chairman & CEO of BoomerangFX, a Toronto headquartered software as a service (SaaS) company. BoomerangFX recently closed private series A and series B funding rounds of more than $20 million. (CNW Group/BoomerangFX)

BoomerangFX is a SaaS-based technology company that has developed one of the world's first end-to-end healthcare practice management solutions designed for the non-insured, private-pay cosmetic surgery, dermatology, medical spa, ophthalmology, hair restoration, dentistry, women's health, and podiatric industry segments.

Built on advanced artificial intelligence (AI), the technology includes marketing automation, telemedicine and virtual consultations, clinic management dashboards, e-scripting and electronic medical records, all in a single easy-to-use platform.

"We have invested in a multimillion-dollar product roadmap to build AI across all our platform capabilities," said Jerome Dwight, Chairman & CEO, BoomerangFX. "Artificial Intelligence has the potential to radically transform the inside of a medical practice and lead to better patient outcomes by allowing healthcare practitioners to spend less time on day-to-day administration and more time serving their patients."

"Our technology, guides clinic-owners through critical business decisions with real-time insights into patient engagement, optimal clinic revenues, retreatment patterns, and the allocation of digital advertising dollars to continuously attract a steady pipeline of new patients," he continued.

Despite headwinds in the tech sector valuations and financings, BoomerangFX recently closed private series A and series B funding rounds of more than $20 million.

"Our decision to launch in the middle of a North American shutdown was not an easy one," Dwight said. "But it was guided by our mission to support healthcare business owners with our technology and tools and a commitment to help them reboot their practice growth and profitability."

BoomerangFX is currently experiencing exponential growth of over 500 per cent within its first 12 months and has a growing roster of medical practice clients across the U.S. and Canada in markets including Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Ohio, Oregon, and several Canadian cities.

"Our focus on AI and machine learning allows us to constantly innovate into the future as we continue to expand our data-lake," said Jason Judge, Chief Technical Officer at BoomerangFX "Our upcoming product launches later this year include intuitive dashboards, e-prescription and a host of decision support features that will set us apart as the clear technology partner for the digitized healthcare practice of the future."

BoomerangFX is uniquely situated at the intersection of Martech, (marketing technology) which is a $120-billion-dollar industry growing more than 22 per cent annually, and aesthetic and cosmetic health care market valued at $270 billion, experiencing a growth of more than 35 per cent a year, Dwight noted, adding the company is presently on a hiring spree in areas such as technology development, data science and digital marketing.

The company also has plans to open a technology and sales office in the U.S. later this year.

The Leadership team at BoomerangFX includes executives from Silicon Valley, Digital Marketing, Fintech, and leading SaaS technology start-ups.

SOURCE BoomerangFX

For further information: To request an interview with Jerome Dwight, contact: Radhika Panjwani, Sr. Manager, Content and Communications, BoomerangFX, E-mail: [email protected], Tel: +1 437-231-7538