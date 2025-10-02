BoomerangFX Launches Global Rollout of Financial Services in Healthcare SaaS Solution with Stripe, Klarna, and Affirm

Seamless patient financing, tap-to-pay infrastructure, and AI-powered clinic operations workflows expand BoomerangFX's all-in-one SaaS platform for private-pay healthcare practices worldwide.

MIAMI, TORONTO, SYDNEY and LONDON, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - BoomerangFX, a leading cloud-based SaaS platform for private-pay healthcare clinics, today announced the global expansion of its services into integrated financial solutions. This strategic rollout transforms BoomerangFX from a software platform into a full-spectrum financial infrastructure provider inside the clinic -- delivering embedded payments, instant patient financing, banking rails, and tap-to-pay functionality across every transaction. Clinics can now deliver streamlined, secure payments and offer point-of-sale financing through Affirm and Klarna -- all within their BoomerangFX dashboard.

Jerome Dwight, Co-Founder & CEO of BoomerangFX, a SaaS company with offices in Miami, Toronto, London and Sydney, offers innovative healthcare software solutions. BoomerangFX ranked as North America’s Fastest-Growing Healthcare SaaS Company and 23rd Overall in Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Second Consecutive Year. (CNW Group/BoomerangFX) (CNW Group/BoomerangFX)

With Stripe's enterprise-grade payment infrastructure now natively embedded into BoomerangFX, clinics can seamlessly process online and in-clinic payments, administer recurring memberships and packages, and offer patients real-time financing plans for elective procedures. These features are fully integrated into BoomerangFX's expanding clinic management ecosystem, which includes electronic medical records, charting, e-scripting, inventory management, business reporting, patient messaging, and AI-powered lead generation tools.

In Q4 2025, BoomerangFX will also introduce AUVIA™, the industry's first AI-powered "super-agent" -- a humanlike front-desk assistant capable of booking appointments, initiating patient financing applications, calling patients, and following up on no-shows -- further solidifying BoomerangFX's leadership in intelligent clinic automation.

"BoomerangFX is evolving into a true financial and business operating system for private-pay healthcare," said Jerome Dwight, Co-Founder and CEO of BoomerangFX. "With Stripe powering payments and Klarna and Affirm financing embedded directly into our system, we are closing the loop on the patient financial journey. Clinics can now offer affordable access to care while simplifying in-clinic operations and boosting profitability -- all from one platform."

The expansion will benefit BoomerangFX clients across its global footprint -- including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, the Philippines, Puerto Rico and emerging markets across Europe and Asia. Integrated payment and financing capabilities will support a wide range of procedures in sectors such as medical aesthetics, cosmetic surgery, dermatology, fertility, women's health, dental, hair restoration, optometry, and concierge medicine.

Key Capabilities of the New Financial Services Suite:

Omnichannel Payments via Stripe – Fully integrated web, mobile, and in-clinic checkout with tap-to-pay terminals, instant deposits, and unified reconciliation.

By Now Pay Later (BNPL) via Affirm and Klarna – Instant approval for patient financing, enabling patients to pay over time while clinics are paid in full

Memberships, Packages, and Recurring Billing – Subscription-based plans and prepaid treatment bundles with automated renewals and tracking.

Financial Services Dashboard – Real-time visibility into transactions, revenue streams, financing approvals, and account settlements.

Security and Compliance – End-to-end encryption, PCI compliance, and fraud protection through Stripe's global infrastructure.

This launch also positions BoomerangFX as one of the only clinic platforms to unify clinical and financial operations under one roof. By embedding fintech capabilities directly into the patient experience -- from lead generation and scheduling to checkout and follow-up -- BoomerangFX enables clinics to optimize the entire revenue cycle. The integration also supports upcoming features in AUVIA™, which will manage financing application workflows autonomously on behalf of clinic staff.

BoomerangFX's growth has far outpaced the broader healthcare technology sector. The company recently ranked #6 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ in Canada and #23 on the Deloitte North America Fast 500™, achieving 8,460% revenue growth since 2021. Its platform delivers a comprehensive solution set--including Clinic Management Software, Marketing Automation & CRM for Lead Generation, Digital Advertising, and eLearning. Today, BoomerangFX's MedTech, MarTech, and EdTech solutions are used by more than 10,000 clinics worldwide, enabling providers to grow at three times the industry average. The company's expansion into embedded financial services marks a major step toward its vision of becoming the dominant growth engine for private-pay healthcare.

As global demand for elective care continues to rise -- and consumers seek more transparent, flexible ways to access treatment -- BoomerangFX is doubling down on its mission to unlock growth through integrated automation, AI, and now finance.

About BoomerangFX

BoomerangFX is the world's leading SaaS platform for private-pay healthcare clinics, offering an integrated suite of solutions spanning clinic management, lead generation, marketing, patient engagement, and e-learning. With its global headquarters in Miami, Florida and a client base spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, BoomerangFX empowers over 10,000 clinics to grow faster, automate operations, and scale sustainably.

SOURCE BoomerangFX

Media Contact: [email protected]