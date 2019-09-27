Toronto Sarcoidosis Education Conference to Take Place October 5, 2019

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is teaming up with internationally-recognized physicians to host an educational conference for people living with sarcoidosis and their caregivers. The event will be taking place at the Artscape Daniels Spectrum on Saturday, October 5th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The agenda includes several presentations from FSR and physicians, as well as a Q&A session with the experts.

This event is the last of nine conferences that FSR is hosting in 2019. These conferences are meant to give sarcoidosis patients an opportunity to learn from experts who specialize in treating the disease. Individuals living with sarcoidosis often struggle to find healthcare providers with adequate knowledge on the disease. While offering a day of personalized learning, FSR's conferences also allow opportunities for individuals to connect with other patients and caregivers who understand the unique challenges of fighting sarcoidosis. FSR's patient conferences teach the necessary skills to become informed, empowered patients.

A recent patient attendee shared: "Until today, I never met another sarcoidosis patient. My family and friends can't understand what I'm going through – talking to the lady next to me, I finally felt like somebody understood me and doesn't think I'm crazy! I hope my family can now see how terrible this disease is."

Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease that affects around 200,000 Americans and 1.2 million people worldwide. 90% of cases include the lungs, but any organ can be affected. There is no known cause and no cure, and most treatment options have debilitating side effects. Many cases go untreated for years because they are misdiagnosed due to lack of awareness in the medical community. Sarcoidosis is widely perceived as a disease that is "not that serious," however, many people living with sarcoidosis must combat severe pain, fatigue, and other debilitating symptoms. While many cases are mild and manageable, some patients experience a chronic, progressive, and sometimes fatal form of the disease.

FSR is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to sarcoidosis research and patient advocacy. Since 2000, FSR has fostered over $4 million in sarcoidosis research and has provided resources to tens of thousands of individuals worldwide.

For more information on the conference and to register for the event, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org/toronto

