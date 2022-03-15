TORONTO'S ORIGINAL SPEAKEASY CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF SWING JAZZ

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - On the evening of April 4, 2022, the Reservoir Lounge, Toronto's original jazz speakeasy and storied live music venue, will celebrate its 25th year in business with a star-studded event.

To honour the venue's important role in the resurgence of swing jazz, the event will feature performances from their lineup, past and present. The likes of Matt Dusk, Tyler Yarema, and a young Michael Bublé all got their start on The Reservoir Lounge stage.

Fans of the Reservoir will tell you there is no other venue like it. Inside, an open upright piano is visible from nearly every seat in the house; you can't but feel part of every performance whenever a singer rouses the audience to their feet.

Despite the many challenges brought on by lockdowns and restrictions, the Reservoir Lounge has still found ways to connect and grow its loyal following. A whole new generation has come to embrace the Reservoir Lounge's unique brand of nightlife.

ABOUT THE RESERVOIR LOUNGE

In 1997, after a long spell of recessionary blues, a re-energized Toronto experienced a new level of arts and culture. As Torontonians regained confidence in the economy, a flurry of interest in dining, entertainment, fashion, and travel ensued.

In all this excitement came the founding of the Reservoir Lounge and the rebirth of swing-jazz. With a low-key entrance only those "in-the-know" were privy to, and a swanky interior with exposed brick and tungsten lighting, The Reservoir Lounge was the first to bring a true "Speakeasy" experience to the young and boisterous crowd.

Today, the Reservoir Lounge continues to thrive as Toronto's answer to Bourbon Street as the place for great swing jazz and superb fusion cuisine.

PRESS PASSES AVAILABLE

Please contact Zachary Guitor at [email protected] to receive your press passes for the evening of April 4th, 2022, at 7 pm.

SOURCE The Reservoir Lounge

For further information: Zachary Guitor, Phone: 226 789 1700, Email: [email protected]