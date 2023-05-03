Toronto's New Food Hall, TABLE, Announces Summer Opening

Situated in Toronto's bustling financial district on the fourth floor of the iconic CIBC SQUARE complex, on Bay Street, TABLE offers a multifunctional space with various seating areas, from communal tables to quiet alcoves in the library and al fresco dining. Its refined design embodies simplicity and sophistication while creating an inviting and lively atmosphere. The food, ambiance, art, and sense of community are designed to create a unique destination with something for everyone, every mood, and every occasion.

"TABLE will deliver an innovative and dynamic culinary experience to the heart of Toronto. At CIBC SQUARE, we are committed to creating vibrant and engaging spaces that reflect the needs and interests of the communities we serve. TABLE is a great example of this, bringing together a diverse mix of vendors, activities, and programming to create a truly extraordinary and memorable destination," says David Hoffman, General Manager at CIBC SQUARE. "We look forward to seeing TABLE thrive and grow as a hub for social interaction, culinary exploration, and community engagement in Toronto."

"We are proud to see our collective efforts in the creation of TABLE come to life, which will undoubtedly become a sought-after gathering place for Toronto residents and visitors alike. We are committed to curating an exciting and diverse culinary experience that reflects the rich heritage and dynamic food scene in Canada. With TABLE, we aim to provide a space that fosters a sense of community, belonging and connection," says Sunita Mahant, Head of Social Impact & Inclusion, Sustainable Investments, at Ivanhoé Cambridge. "We cannot wait to welcome everyone to TABLE and invite them to pull up a chair, connect with others, and savour what TABLE has to offer."

At TABLE, guests can enjoy a carefully curated array of culinary offerings that showcase Toronto's dynamic and evolving food scene, with flavourful Thai, savoury Japanese, and delectable local cuisine among the exceptional options available. The space features various kiosks serving unique dishes made with the best ingredients. In addition, the central bar offers hand-crafted cocktails and a lively atmosphere for guests to mingle. From hearty to light options, and savoury to sweet delights, diners can indulge in a range of fare from morning to night.

Beyond the culinary highlights, TABLE will provide a lively community space with year-round programming, featuring food tastings, cooking classes, live music, pop-up events, trivia nights, and more. These signature experiences will foster a welcoming environment where guests can connect and network with fellow food enthusiasts. Located in CIBC SQUARE and across from Scotiabank Arena, TABLE is the perfect choice to fuel the workday with fresh, flavourful options or to grab a bite before attending concerts, games, or events. Bringing a dynamic and inclusive dining experience to a corporate building, TABLE is set to become a go- to destination for all.

"TABLE will offer an exceptional culinary experience directly connected to the city's first elevated park. We are thrilled to see our vision for this project materialize," says Peter Tragoulias, Vice President, Development, at Ivanhoé Cambridge. "Creating an experience for our tenants and beyond remains at the heart of our plan. We look forward to celebrating the seamless indoor-outdoor experience in its full glory once The Park at CIBC SQUARE is open at full capacity and year-round activities and programming commence."

TABLE is easily accessible via the rail hub, PATH, and Scotiabank Arena. Open six days a week, TABLE will offer cuisines to suit any occasion, whether you are in the mood for a morning coffee, a quick lunch in The Park, pre-game cocktails, or a dinner with friends. With its prime location and delicious selection of culinary options, TABLE is the perfect destination for any food lover.

The elevated, yet whimsical setting was made possible by the seasoned team of design architects at DesignLSM. The unique group of vendors at TABLE was brought together through the careful curation of the Behar Group – who continues to search for additional food offerings.

To discover more about TABLE and its vendors, visit tablefoodhall.com.

About TABLE

TABLE Fare + Social (TABLE) is a new culinary destination where you are always welcome.

The humble table is where everyone gathers – to share a meal, to work together, to make meaningful memories – from day to night. That is exactly what TABLE offers, right in the heart of Toronto.

We are passionate about curating a selection of culinary offerings and a year-round calendar of exciting events, in a stunningly designed setting. With something to discover around every alcove and corner. Our chefs are an integral part of this experience, with a contagious passion for skillfully made dishes and hand- crafted cocktails. A taste of Toronto's diverse food scene.

Created by the visionary minds at Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines, TABLE is an open invitation to discover the future of fare + social experiences. Pull up a chair, soon: tablefoodhall.com.

