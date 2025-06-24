Toronto's New Eat Well Live Well Expo Launches April 18-19, 2026 -- A Fresh Event for Healthy Food Lovers

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Calling all healthy eaters, ingredient readers, and clean food enthusiasts — a brand-new event is launching just for you. The Eat Well Live Well Expo is coming to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on April 18–19, 2026, offering an exciting new destination for anyone passionate about eating well and feeling great.

This two-day event is all about healthy eating — from natural and organic products to plant-based options, gut-friendly foods, sustainable brands, and functional snacks. Whether you're a long-time wellness devotee or just starting to make better food choices, the Eat Well Live Well Expo will connect you with the latest products, inspiring experts, and a like-minded community that shares your appetite for healthy living.

What You'll Find at Eat Well Live Well Expo:

A curated marketplace of clean-label, better-for-you foods and beverages





Samples, tastings, and exclusive product launches





Cooking demos and nutrition talks from health and wellness experts





Direct access to brands that put health first

Held in its own dedicated hall, the Eat Well Live Well Expo runs next to (but separate from) the popular T.O. Food & Drink Fest, making it easy to enjoy both events during the weekend.

For info visit www.eatwellexpo.com

Whether you're gluten-free, plant-based, sugar-smart, or just curious about the next big thing in healthy food — this is the event for you.

About National Event Management (Expo Producer): Eat Well Live Well Expo is produced by National Event Management, exclusively in the event business since 1983, has created and produced over 500 consumer events. NEM currently produces 40 events per year, hosting over 3,000 exhibitors and over 250,000 attendees annually in markets across North America. National Event has created and produced more successful and enduring consumer events than any other company in North America over the last 20 years. Other events produced by National Event Management include: T.O. Food & Drink Fest, The Outdoor Adventure Showss, The National Women's Show, The BC & Alberta Bike Shows and the National Franchise Shows. www.nationalevent.com.

