Toronto's Most Unforgettable Open-Air Film Festival Returns to the Distillery Historic District

Patrick Dempsey and Ornella Muti headline ICFF's 15th Anniversary edition, as the Lavazza IncluCity Festival brings a month of open-air cinema, exhibitions and special events back to Toronto.

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Lavazza IncluCity Festival, presented by Rogers, returns to the Distillery Historic District from June 25 to July 19, 2026, for a milestone 15th Anniversary edition headlined by two internationally celebrated screen icons: Patrick Dempsey and Ornella Muti.

The Lavazza IncluCity Festival, presented by Rogers, returns to the Distillery Historic District from June 25 to July 19, 2026, for a milestone 15th Anniversary edition headlined by two internationally celebrated screen icons: Patrick Dempsey and Ornella Muti. (CNW Group/Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF))

Patrick Dempsey will be Guest of Honour at the prestigious ICFF Closing Gala on July 17. An award-winning actor and Golden Globe and Emmy nominee, Dempsey is one of the most recognized and admired talents in international entertainment. He currently stars in the new hit series Memory of a Killer, following a career that has captivated audiences worldwide through his iconic role in Grey's Anatomy and celebrated performances in Can't Buy Me Love, Enchanted, Ferrari and Dexter: Original Sin. His presence at ICFF marks one of the major highlights of this anniversary edition.

Italian cinema legend Ornella Muti will join closing festivities at the Distillery on July 19, appearing in a dedicated conversation and attending the Canadian premiere of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary, directed by Academy Award winner Giuseppe Tornatore.

The cobblestone streets of Toronto's Distillery District will be transformed into an outdoor cultural village, where international cinema, live entertainment, visual arts and culinary experiences come together on ICFF's signature open-air couches.

Launching as part of the festival is AiRTIFICIAL VISIONS, presented by Rogers, an immersive exhibition at Illuminarium exploring the intersection of human creativity and artificial intelligence, in partnership with TMU. Fashion Frames, presented by the Istituto Italiano di Cultura, will complement the visual arts program with iconic costumes from Italy's most prestigious designers and the golden age of Italian cinema.

Film premieres from more than 20 countries will be presented across the festival stages, including a Focus on China and an appearance by Opening Night guest Yaxi Liu, lead actress of Gabriele Mainetti's The Forbidden City.

Italian cinema also takes centre stage through Italian Screens, promoted by Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and DGCA-MiC, coordinated by Cinecittà and conceived by Roberto Stabile, Head of Cinecittà's International Department.

ICFF will celebrate the summer of soccer with watch parties at Spirit Theatre and a dedicated Soccer Film Series.

More information: icff.ca

SOURCE Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF)

Media Contact: Donatella Zanon - [email protected]