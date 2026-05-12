AiRTIFICIAL VISIONS Opens in Toronto, An Immersive Exhibition on Art, AI, and Human Identity

Hosted as part of the Lavazza IncluCity Festival, presented by Rogers, the immersive exhibition runs June 25 to July 25, 2026, bringing together leading international AI artists in Toronto's Distillery Historic District.

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The ICFF is proud to announce AiRTIFICIAL VISIONS, a breakthrough immersive exhibition exploring the relationship between human creativity, artificial intelligence, and the future of visual storytelling. Hosted as part of the Lavazza IncluCity Festival, presented by Rogers, the exhibition will run from June 25 to July 25, 2026, at Illuminarium Toronto in the Distillery Historic District.

Lavazza IncluCity Festival, presented by Rogers, is proud to announce AiRTIFICIAL VISIONS, a breakthrough immersive exhibition exploring the relationship between human creativity, artificial intelligence, and the future of visual storytelling. (CNW Group/Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF))

Curated under the central theme "The Human Figure in the Digital Age," AiRTIFICIAL VISIONS brings together for the first time a select group of internationally recognized AI-driven artists whose works explore identity, memory, transformation, and the evolving representation of the human body in the digital era.

The project is developed with the support of an academic partnership with Toronto Metropolitan University, creating opportunities for dialogue around AI, creativity, and the future of human expression through selected conversations, panels, and interdisciplinary exchanges connected to the exhibition.

The exhibition will feature works by Markos Kay, Weidi Zhang, Cristina Ardelean, Bianca Tse, Eugenio Marongiu, Fanuel Leul Girma, Maciej Tarnowski, Kelly Boesch, Robin Kane, Rin Haneda, Viktoria Blank and Peio Duhalde.

AiRTIFICIAL VISIONS presents AI as a tool shaped by artistic intention, cultural imagination, and emotional experience. Through large-scale moving images, digital bodies, landscapes, and poetic visual narratives, the exhibition invites audiences to reflect on how technology is transforming the way we see ourselves.

Presented in an immersive environment at Illuminarium Toronto, the venue partner for the initiative, the exhibition will offer audiences a visually powerful experience designed to amplify the scale and emotional impact of the works.

AiRTIFICIAL VISIONS

June 25 – July 25, 2026

Distillery Historic District, Toronto

Presented by Rogers

As part of the Lavazza IncluCity Festival

In partnership of Toronto Metropolitan University

Venue partner: Illuminarium Toronto - 28 Gristmill Lane, Toronto, ON

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 5-10 PM, Weekends 12:30 PM–9:30 PM

Duration: 60 minutes

General admission tickets are available starting at $22, with an exhibition + tasting experience available for $45. Included for Lavazza IncluCity Festival ticket holders ; complimentary for TMU students with valid student ID.

Tickets: Available online www.icff.ca.

SOURCE Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF)

Media Contact: Donatella Zanon - Communication Manager, [email protected], www.icff.ca­­­