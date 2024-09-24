Toronto's Marquee Queer Jewish Event Returns for 6th Year, Bigger Than Ever!

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Gila Münster, Toronto's premiere Jewish drag queen entertainer best known for her award-winning "Drag Queen Story Time" series with Toronto Public Library and the TDSB, has teamed up with singer-songwriter Yan Simon and professional actress Sarah Freia on the 6th annual "8 Gays of Channukah" queer Jewish event. Between them, they represent Canadian-Israeli, Israeli-Russian-Canadian, and Moroccan-Canadian Jewish identities across the 2SLGBTQIA+ spectrum.

Gila, Yan and Sarah have collaborated on "8 Gays of Channukah - The Musical," a full-length musical comedy special focused on queer Jewish storytelling. The "8 Gays of Channukah" has been Toronto's marquee queer Jewish event since 2019, selling out annually and receiving special attention from media and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Justin Trudaeu, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. This year's show features all-original songs by the trio, as well eight belly-busting and heart-wrenching personal tales to celebrate the eight days of Channukah. Themes explored in the show include making sense of intersectional identities, families dealing with their children's queerness, the challenges of immigration, and more. The show is for ages 16+, and welcomes people of all walks of life, including allies to the 2SLGBTQIA+ and Jewish communities.

The show is premiering exclusively at the Prosserman Jewish Community Centre's Leah Posluns Theatre, a state-of-the-art modular presentation space in the heart of Toronto's Jewish community. This marks the first time that the "8 Gays of Channukah" is finding a home in a Jewish space after five years of sold-out shows across the city. Gila, Yan, and Sarah were inspired by the historical tale of Channukah, in which a small Jewish minority held on to their identity and pushed back against oppression. This event is an opportunity for the three queer Jewish artists to share their stories directly with their community in an honest storytelling presentation that hopes to inspire empathy and understanding.

"8 Gays of Channukah - The Musical" is a one-night-only event taking place on Sunday, December 15th, 2024, from 19:00-21:00. The show is part of the Prosserman Jewish Community Centre's 2024 Channukah events lineup. An optional meet-and-greet with the artists is available for premium ticket holders. The show is directed by Jewish-Queer-Canadian actor and emerging writer/director Hershel Blatt.

