Toronto's IWD March to support Indigenous justice and public education

TORONTO, March 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto's International Women's Day rally and march will bring together thousands to support Indigenous justice and public education.

Uniting under the banner "The World is on Fire - We are Rising!" IWD speakers will support indigenous justice, real responses to climate change, and support Ontario teachers leading the fight against Ford government cuts to public education.

Catherine Brooks with Peduhbun Migizi Kwe said: "The tides are turning. Women are speaking out and being heard. Indigenous peoples have been joined by non-Indigenous allies to end injustice and to stop climate change. We only have one earth. We are the guardians of our mother the Earth. There is so much we need to learn to build a humane future."

Joy Lachica from the Elementary Teachers of Toronto said: "We take to the street because class size matters, safe and supported classrooms matter, Special Ed programming matters, preserving our Kindergarten model matters and what is at stake is the very future of publicly funded education. We will not see it dismantled on our watch."

The International Women's Day March is one of Toronto's most diverse events. Organized by a coalition of community groups, students, and trade unions, and sponsored by Women Working with Immigrant Women, the event brings together thousands of women and men to march for equality and justice.

For more information on the International Women's Day 2020 event visit www.iwdtoronto.ca ,

