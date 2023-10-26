Toronto's Inaugural Women's Auto Show: A Groundbreaking Event Presented by Making Auto Easy

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Witness history in the making as Canadian female led start-up Making Auto Easy (Mae) proudly presents Toronto's First-Ever Women's Auto Show. This highly anticipated, 75% sold out event is set to empower women in their car buying journey, building on the success of the inaugural Women's Auto Show in Vancouver, which hosted over 300+ guests.

Founded by Toronto native Vivian Liu, Mae, known as the first-ever car matchmaking system for women, by women, brings a decade of auto industry expertise to the Women's Auto Show. Despite women influencing 85% of car purchases, a significant knowledge gap exists, making car buying a daunting task.

This free event includes hands-on workshops led by six local woman-owned auto businesses supporting and promoting auto literacy. Delicious food, drinks, goodie bags, and incredible prizes to complete the experience.

Event Details:

Date: November 1, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Venue: Yorkdale Toyota , 3080 Dufferin St, Toronto

Tickets: Eventbrite RSVP

Key Event Highlights:

Educational Workshops: Engage in informative workshops like "Car Buying 101" by Mae , "Car Maintenance & Changing a Tire" by AutoCate , "Car Detailing From Home" by Cover Girl Auto Detailing , "Winter Driving Safety" by All Girl's Driving School , and "Car Seat Safety The Right Way" by Seated Safely and more!

Explore the latest automotive products and technologies. Empowering Women: Join us in supporting and inspiring women aiming to excel in the automotive industry.

About Making Auto Easy (Mae):

Making Auto Easy is a revolutionary car matchmaking service, empowering women to make informed car buying decisions. Founded by women in the auto industry, Mae is committed to supporting and educating women in car purchasing, making car buying accessible, enjoyable, and hassle-free for all.

About the Women's Auto Show:

The Women's Auto Show is a pioneering event aimed at educating and empowering women in the automotive industry. Led by Making Auto Easy, it provides an inclusive and informative platform for women to learn about cars, gain car maintenance skills, and connect with like-minded enthusiasts, revolutionizing the automotive industry by promoting women's active participation and influence.

