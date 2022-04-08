Toronto's iconic pride & remembrance run returns for first in-person run since 2019

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto's pride & remembrance run returns to the Church-Wellesley Village on the morning of Saturday, June 25 for the first in-person run since 2019, supported by a new theme that brings its fun, fast, fab slogan to a new level.

"As our community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we're thrilled to once again host Canada's 2SLGBTQ+ community and its allies for a family-friendly athletic event that is held during the final weekend of Toronto's world-renowned Pride Month," said Alan Belaiche, founder of the pride & remembrance run. "This year's run is going to be especially fun – we're planning more entertainment and activities than ever before."

Join us for a 5KM run or 3KM walk in the heart of Toronto's gay village, or join us for our virtual race from your own community anywhere in Canada. This year, we're prioritizing inclusivity, community-spirit and fun!

"Last year's race was our most successful in our event's 25-year history," said Chris Brohman, president of the pride & remembrance run. "In 2022, we're looking to be bigger and better than ever. We're offering both an in-person and virtual run to support Ontarians and Canadians in their celebration of Pride."

This year's race will be:

Fun:

Kick off the weekend with a bang! Our party atmosphere is different from every other race. We've got drag queens, DJs, rainbows, bubble machines and more! Our rabid cheer sections will motivate you to the finish line.

Fast:

Get ready to slay! Whether you're a competitive runner or testing your fitness. You can run, walk, or roll at your own pace. Achieve your personal best time. Or conquer that couch-to-5KM program. We'll support you with tips and tune-up runs leading up to race day.

Fab:

Celebrate Pride by joining the only annual athletic event held during Pride Month. We remember our past to build on our future. Going into our 26th year, the run was founded in the aftermath of the AIDS crisis. We honour both the themes of pride and remembrance. Join us as the community comes together in a display of community spirit, goodwill, volunteerism and sportsmanship.

Welcoming & Inclusive:

Everyone is welcome! 5KM and 3KM distances are a great starting place for new runners and walkers. The run is child and stroller friendly. We're rolling out the most positive and inclusive racecourse in the business.

Community-based & Diverse:

Bring your most authentic self. This year, we're celebrating YOU and the vibrant diversity within the community. After two years apart, let's come together in celebration. We're also rolling out a new group of run ambassadors that represent the diversity of our 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Numerous prominent Canadians will help to spotlight this year's run. They include:

The Hon. Kathleen Wynne , Ontario's first female and openly-gay Premier

, first female and openly-gay Premier The Hon. Scott Brison , Vice-Chair, BMO Capital Markets & Canada's first openly-gay federal cabinet minister

, Vice-Chair, BMO Capital Markets & first openly-gay federal cabinet minister Tynomi Banks , famous Toronto drag queen

, famous drag queen Bill Coulter , CP24 media personality

, CP24 media personality Devon Heroux , CBC News sports and Olympics personality

The run's 2022 beneficiaries include:

AIDS Committee of Toronto

Fife House

Gilbert Centre

Rainbow Railroad

Pride and Remembrance Foundation

Registration for this year's run opens on Friday, April 29 at 11:05 a.m. Mark your calendars! Whether you're fun, fast or fab – or all three – we look forward to seeing you on June 25!

