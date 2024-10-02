Toronto's First-Ever Recovery Club Supports World-Class Athletes & Active Individuals with Holistic Wellness Solutions

ARC was born out of necessity. After exacerbating a knee injury during a run, Michael Gho, Co-Founder & CEO of ARC, discovered that no single facility in Toronto could meet his recovery needs. "There are spas, clinics, and contrast therapy studios, but nothing that brings the majority of recovery modalities together," Gho explains. With that in mind, ARC was designed to fill the gap, offering a one-stop-shop recovery destination that blends traditional treatments with modern innovation.

As HYROX's only Recovery Centre Affiliate for its inaugural Toronto race, ARC will host hundreds of the 7,000 athletes on October 5th and 6th, providing them with cutting-edge recovery solutions. This partnership underscores ARC's role as a leader in high-performance recovery, trusted by elite athletes to maintain their edge.

ARC's appeal extends beyond the athletic world, with a growing number of individuals turning to the club to manage the demands of their high-pressure jobs. Gho says, "Our community is not just athletes, they're also individuals who prioritize peak performance at work and in recreational activities. The daily stressors they face as CEOs, Bay Streeters, and entrepreneurs, requires a more holistic recovery routine, and ARC provides that."

"Our services include chiropractic care, sports and lymphatic drainage massages, IV drip therapy, and coach-led sauna and ice bath classes. We aim to educate our members and guests on how to develop sustainable recovery routines that work with their unique lifestyles in order to enhance their longevity and daily performance," says Ben Gilbert, Co-Founder and President of ARC.

Gilbert added, "ARC's strategic partnerships with ProCare Performance Therapy and Skin6 Beauty Clinic allows for insurance-covered treatments and advanced services, providing our clients with industry-leading care."

ARC offers competitive pricing with classes starting at $40 for members or $55 for a single guest pass. For those booking treatments, ARC offers a $30 contrast therapy add-on during non-peak hours.

