Toronto's First ever authentic Cheesesteak sandwich launches at Chambers Steakhouse Lunch only!

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Chambers Steakhouse is bringing something big to the Toronto downtown Financial District: a brand-new lunch menu launching on March 14, 2025 11:30AM—headlined by what we believe to be Toronto's first "authentic" cheesesteak EVER!

Chambers Steakhouse Located at 17 Toronto St, 2nd Floor, Chambers is introducing a true cheesesteak experience, made with thinly shaved premium ribeye and melted cheese, and a soft roll. This isn't just another sandwich—it's a lunchtime game-changer for Toronto, available exclusively during LUNCH HOURS ONLY.

Alongside the cheesesteak, the new menu will also feature the Chambers twist on the Toronto Smashburger, plus other lunch options that are perfect for business meetings, quick bites, or a casual midday break.

We wanted to bring a real, no-nonsense authentic cheesesteak to Toronto," said Brendan Hamel-Smith. "It's all about the right cut of steak which we are known for, onions, the right cheese, and the right roll. No shortcuts. Just a seriously good authentic cheesesteak sandwich, and we spent a lot time getting this right"

Key Details:

Lunch menu Launch Date: March 14, 2025

Location: Chambers Steakhouse, 17 Toronto St, 2nd Floor, Toronto, ON M5C 2E3(Financial District)

M5C 2E3(Financial District) New Menu Items: Toronto's first cheesesteak, the Chambers Smashburger, and more

first cheesesteak, the Chambers Smashburger, and more Reservations: Strongly recommended—first week is already booking up fast! Reserve now at https://www.chamberssteakhouse.ca/index.html

Exclusive Media & Influencer Event – March 19, 2025 11:30 RSVP BELOW AND INVITE ONLY

To celebrate the LUNCH launch, Chambers is hosting a special media and influencer event on March 19. If you'd like to attend, must RSVP to Brendan at [email protected] no later than March 18, 2025

About Chambers Steakhouse:

Chambers Steakhouse is a top Toronto dining destination and event space in the Financial District, known for quality steaks, a refined atmosphere, and top-tier service. Whether it's a business lunch, an intimate dinner, or a private event,

Chambers delivers a standout experience.

Media Contact: Brendan Hamel-Smith, Marketing, [email protected], +1 (416) 362-2582, https://www.chamberssteakhouse.ca/index.html, Chambers Steakhouse, 17 Toronto St, 2nd Floor, Toronto, ON M5C 2E3