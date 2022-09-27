Toronto's first ChickQueen celebrates opening day with FREE giveaways

First-day festivities will include FREE chicken, contests and lots of freebies. The first 100 customers can look forward to receiving FREE drumstick and biscuit, a chance to win $1000 cash plus one-year supply of ChickQueen's chicken and hundreds of bonus prizes.

With its new location on one of Toronto's busiest streets, ChickQueen fans from all areas of the city now have a convenient new option to enjoy their favorite menu items.

For those planning to visit ChickQueen's Toronto location, here's everything you need to know:

Address: 247 Queen St West, Toronto

Opening Date: September 30th

Hours of Operation: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

Must-Try Menu Items:

Fried Chicken:

Crispy, juicy and mouth watering fried chicken, marinated in secret herbs and spices for at least 24 hours. Hand breaded and then cooked to crisp golden perfection.

Grilled Chicken

Tender, juicy and mouth watering grilled chicken, marinated in secret herbs and spices for at least 24 hours and then grilled to perfection.

Tandoori Sandwich

The game changer Tandoori sandwich is prepared with 100% chicken breast fillet marinated in secret tandoori herbs and spices recipe for at least 24 hours. Served on a signature classic sesame seed bun, fresh cut lettuce and in house tandoori mayo sauce for that extra spicy flavor.

Mexi Grill Sandwich

Mexi Grill sandwich is prepared with 100% chicken breast fillet marinated in secret herbs and spices recipe for at least 24 hours and then grilled to perfection. Served on a signature classic sesame seed bun, fresh cut lettuce, Jalapeños, slice of cheese and in house chili mayo sauce.

About ChickQueen Group:

ChickQueen is part of Chicking group which has 220 plus locations, including several locations in the UAE. By 2025, the brand will surpass 300 locations internationally– not to mention North America expansion, already in the works. Greater Toronto Area is a key target within the international chain's broader strategy to strengthen its footprint throughout Canada. To learn more about ChickQueen, visit www.chickqueen.ca

SOURCE ChickQueen

For further information: [email protected]