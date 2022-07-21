Toronto's favourite summer foodie event, Summerlicious, returns August 12 to 28

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The City of Toronto and partners are proud to bring back Summerlicious, Toronto's annual opportunity to explore the city's exceptional culinary landscape. Postponed throughout 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of Summerlicious is good news for restaurants, residents and visitors to Toronto.

Summerlicious 2022 will run from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 28 with delicious prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at more than 200 local restaurants. Three-course prix fixe lunch menus are priced at $20, $27, $34, $41, $48 and $55, and dinners are priced at $25, $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75. Restaurants will start accepting reservations for the Prix Fixe Promotion on Thursday, July 28.

Reservations are strongly recommended and should be made directly with the participating dining establishments. Some participating restaurants do not offer a lunch prix fixe menu on Saturday or Sunday. A complete list of participating restaurants is available at www.toronto.ca/summerlicious.

The City is grateful for the support of media partners CityTV, NEWSTALK 1010, OMNI Television and Toronto Star.

This year's Summerlicious program aims to support the recovery and revival of Toronto's restaurants while providing the enticing experiences and delectable food that restaurant-goers have come to expect from the popular Summerlicious program. The program has been renewed to help the local industry generate much-needed revenue while encouraging people to travel the world with Summerlicious.

High-resolution Summerlicious images are available on Flickr: www.flickr.com/photos/cityoftoronto/sets/72177720300656937/. A promotional video for Summerlicious 2022 is available on the City's YouTube page: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoE9Octp_J0.

Working with partners in the hospitality sector and Toronto's network of BIAs, the City continues to develop and deliver programs supporting restaurants, main streets and independent businesses.

Quotes:

"Summerlicious is a great opportunity to get out and experience why Toronto is a culinary hub. With more than 200 incredible participating restaurants across the City and diverse cuisine options to choose from, there's something for everyone. I encourage Toronto residents to dine local and support our restaurants."

– Mayor John Tory

"It's wonderful to travel the world with Summerlicious once again. I encourage you to celebrate and support the revival of Toronto restaurants by safely joining friends for delicious meals in the neighbourhood and around the city. Dining out has never been more enjoyable!"

– Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson (Scarborough Centre), Chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee

About Winterlicious and Summerlicious

The Winterlicious and Summerlicious programs, created by the City, began in 2003 as a way to boost Toronto's restaurant industry during typically slow periods of business. In the years since the programs' inception, participating restaurants have served more than 7.9 million meals, generating more than $353 million in economic activity for the local restaurant industry.

