Toronto's "Confusing" Procurement Policy Under Fire, Stifles Competition

Experts Urge Mayor and Council to Publicly Articulate Qualifications to Avoid Favouritism

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The City of Toronto is facing criticism for a confusing and seemingly unfair procurement policy that experts argue hinders competition, potentially driving up costs for taxpayers. A recent poll of CEOs and construction industry executives has intensified calls for Mayor Olivia Chow and council to reconsider the City's approach.

At the heart of the debate is a procurement program which seems to favour only COR-certified companies (Certificate of Recognition). Meanwhile, the ISO brand is an internationally recognized standard of excellence developed among 168 countries, representing a wealth of best practices in construction, technology, management, and manufacturing.

Critics point out Toronto's policy exclusively mentions the COR brand name, effectively eliminating more than 99% of businesses that embrace other safety systems. Kevin Brown, CEO of Cobalt Safety Consulting and industry expert, says the resulting confusion can impact safety for businesses, and efficiency outcomes for taxpayers.

"ISO is acknowledged and accredited by the Ontario Ministry of Labour and internationally, yet Toronto persists with anti-competitive language in its contracts and on its procurement website," said Brown, who offers both ISO and COR programs to his clients. "The confusing language has some companies actually calling me to say the City does not accept their ISO certification. That tells me there is a serious problem with the way Toronto is communicating," Brown added.

Brown uses his decades of construction experience and safety expertise to advocate for better safety systems and increased productivity, harnessing the power of education and public discussion to improve safety and outcomes for businesses.

"Confusion is a hazard. Employers deserve clarity so they can choose the program that best suits their business operations and legal requirements to ensure safety," stated Brown.

Brown's research indicates that Toronto's COR-focused procurement policy ends up benefitting a mere 0.04% of companies out of a pool of 135,000. "Only 700 companies have COR, while more than 100-thousand do not. What does that say?" adds Brown.

Matt Stainton, CEO of SG Constructors, adds: "Competition inspires the best in all of us as professionals, especially in the construction industry which is constantly innovating and improving." Stainton is an expert contractor, with large builds across the GTHA.

Brown conducted an online survey that revealed nearly 80% of CEOs and executives who responded, support expanding Toronto's procurement policy to allow participation by ALL companies meeting Ontario Ministry of Labour accredited standards.

"It's about better outcomes and improved safety for all Canadians," added Brown.

SOURCE Cobalt Safety Consulting

For further information: Kevin Brown, CEO Cobalt Safety Consulting - (647) 444-0700