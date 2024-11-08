Toronto's city builders pledge support to help Toronto's arts sector thrive

Hundreds will celebrate on November 20, 2024 at major fundraising event

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto's city-wide charity for the arts is throwing its major fundraising event to increase support for a sector that contributes greatly to the livability of the city. On November 20, 2024, hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow, Toronto Arts Foundation will convene close to one thousand arts supporters at the Mayor's Evening for the Arts, in celebration of the power of the arts to transform communities and people. For the second consecutive year, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is lending her support to this cause.

"Toronto Arts Foundation has long been a great partner of the City of Toronto, working to enhance our city through the arts. Toronto thrives when our creative sector is well supported; we depend on our artists to make our city livable and enhance our quality of life. I'm thrilled to join fellow city-builders in giving back to those who lend so much to making Toronto great," says Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

The Mayor's Evening for the Arts is a keystone event in Toronto's cultural calendar that the Foundation has hosted for many years. For the first time ever, the Foundation is opening its doors to the public with a major after party. The party, called the In Bloom Gala, will feature Toronto's artistic talent with an array of performances and interactive art installations. Drinks and snacks will be available to all guests.

Main stage performances at the In Bloom Gala include headliner and global music icon Kardinal Offishall who will be performing a DJ set, high energy brass band Big Smoke Brass, rising R&B and Soul artist Kibra, and an electric collaboration between Scarborough based creative DJ Burma and beloved artist-run electronic media organization InterAccess.

Proceeds from both the Mayor's Evening for the Arts and the In Bloom Gala will support year-round Foundation programming, including Arts in the Parks. Arts in the Parks increases access to the arts in all corners of the city by bringing free professional arts programming to Toronto parks. The Foundation also offers career development, mentorship and networking opportunities to Toronto artists and arts organizations as well as cash awards and sector-wide initiatives that strengthen Toronto through the power of the arts. The Foundation aims to raise more than $1 million through this event.

"The arts are incredibly beneficial to people and communities in so many ways," says Kelly Langgard, Director & CEO, Toronto Arts Council and Toronto Arts Foundation. "They inspire and connect us, improve well-being, foster civic engagement, and so much more. The arts also give us unique opportunities to gather and celebrate. We are grateful to Mayor Chow for her passionate leadership in support of the arts in Toronto, and we are thrilled to invite all those who love the arts and care about our city to get involved, give back, and have fun doing it."

The Mayor's Evening for the Arts + the In Bloom Gala is happening on November 20, 2024, at The Carlu. Tickets to the In Bloom Gala are $150. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Event Details

Mayor's Evening for the Arts + In Bloom Gala

November 20, 2024

The Carlu, 444 Yonge St #7, Toronto

Doors for Mayor's Evening for the Arts open at 5 p.m.

In Bloom Gala starts at 8 p.m.



More information about the In Bloom Gala can be found at inbloomgala.ca



Toronto Arts Foundation thanks its outstanding major sponsors for their support of the Mayor's Evening for the Arts:

GOLD SPONSORS: The Carpenters' Union Local 27, Castlepoint Numa, CIBC Foundation, MOD Developments Inc., The Rossy Foundation

EXPERIENCE SPONSORS: Encore, Fiji Water, Nieuport Aviation

ARTS IN THE PARKS SILVER SPONSORS: Oxford Properties, Humber Polytechnic, Mattamy Homes, Northcrest Developments

BLACK ARTS PROGRAM SILVER SPONSOR : George Brown College



EXCLUSIVE AUCTION SPONSOR: MLSE

SILVER SPONSORS: Adapt Media, Deloitte, KPMG, OMERS, York University

ABOUT TORONTO ARTS FOUNDATION

Toronto Arts Foundation is Toronto's city-wide charity for the arts. Established in 1995, the Foundation was created to act in synergy with Toronto Arts Council by complementing public funding with private support so that the arts can flourish in communities across our city. As a catalyst and convenor, it helps artists to be successful and increases public access to the many benefits of the arts with a focus on equity-deserving and underserved communities. Its work is fueled by the belief that culturally rich communities build a strong Toronto.

Media are welcome to cover the event. Inquiries can be directed to Sarah Gladki, Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications. [email protected]; For sponsorship opportunities, contact Courtney Fiddis, Senior Manager, Development. [email protected].