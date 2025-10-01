Toronto's Biggest All-Styles Dance Battle Hits The Great Hall this October -- Audience-Crowned Champions Take Home $1,450 in Prizes

Featuring Toronto's top dancers across House, Hip Hop, Waacking, Locking, and experimental improv, teams will battle for the spotlight -- but it's the crowd that determines who advances. Only eight teams move forward, with the top three sharing CA$1,450 in cash prizes.

Adding fuel to the night is DJ Juliano, keeping the floor alive with beats that push creativity to the edge.

Featured Battle Guests Include:

Damage Over Time -- Caden & Amandeep

-- Caden & Amandeep Tanya & Max -- Tanya Fishka & Max Gautsel

-- Tanya Fishka & Max Gautsel House of Sole -- Abel & Bibz

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite with tiered pricing:

Student (until Oct 7): $19.50

$19.50 General Admission (Sep 23–Oct 6): $30.00

$30.00 At the door: $35.00



(Venue capacity is limited to 500. The Great Hall is wheelchair accessible. All ages welcome.)



Dancers looking to compete can sign up by commenting their team name on Instagram (@artwatercultura) and confirming registration via email ([email protected]). No registration fee required.

A Word from the Organizers

"Battle @ the Hall is about more than competition -- it's about community. We're inviting audiences not just to watch but to decide, to fuel the atmosphere with their voices, their energy, and their passion for dance. This is Toronto's culture, raw and real, alive on stage."

-- Kylie Thompson, Event Producer, Art & Water Cultural Group

About Art & Water Cultural Group

Art & Water Cultural Group is a Toronto-based charitable organization dedicated to supporting and cultivating performing arts in the city through theatre, dance, and music. Known for their vibrant outdoor series Battle By the Water and cultural programming across Ontario, Art & Water continues to bring inclusive, accessible, and innovative experiences to the community.

Media Contact: Kylie Thompson, Event Producer - Art & Water Cultural Group, [email protected]