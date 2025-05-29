This Summer, Try Ontario's Most Unique Escape Room--Sailing on a Real Pirate Ship

Live Actors: Professional actors in pirate attire guide participants through the storyline, enhancing the immersive atmosphere.





Challenging Puzzles: Teams collaborate to solve a series of puzzles and riddles, each bringing them closer to uncovering the ship's secrets.





Scenic Cruise: The adventure takes place on a real ship that sails through the harbors of Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, and Barrie, offering picturesque views.





Licensed Bar: Guests can purchase drinks—including beer, cocktails, and other refreshments—before boarding the ship, adding a relaxed, social vibe to the experience.

The adventure is designed for groups of 3 to 6 players, accommodating up to 18 participants per session. It is suitable for ages 12 and up, with children under 15 requiring adult supervision.

"Our goal was to blend the thrill of escape rooms with the adventure of sailing," says the Escape The Ghost Ship team. "By setting it on a real ship with live actors, cinematic effects, and scenic waterfronts, we created an experience that's as thrilling as it is immersive."

This unique outing has already received enthusiastic reviews:

"One of the most fun escape rooms I've done so far! Perfect for an evening of skullduggery and shenanigans with a great view on water while you solve puzzles with friends," shared a participant.





"The crew were engaging, helpful, and funny! The puzzles were challenging, some more than others, but the captain hinted at the solution if you were stuck and needed guidance," noted another attendee.

Escape the Ghost Ship is a week away from setting its sails in all 4 cities on Saturday, June 7th. Tickets start at $59 per person. To embark on this haunted maritime adventure, book your tickets at escapetheship.com

Contact Information: Media Contact: [email protected]