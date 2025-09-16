Free Family "Pirate Fest" Returns This Weekend to Toronto, Hamilton & Barrie

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Pirate Life's free, family-friendly Pirate Fest docks on land across Toronto, Hamilton, and Barrie on Saturday, September 20, 2025, bringing a full day of crafts, shows, games, and swashbuckling fun beside the company's pirate ships. Admission is free and open to all ages.

When & Where — September 20, 2025 (Rain or Shine)

Two smiling children wearing pirate eye patches and yellow vests stand face-to-face with a costumed performer during a Pirate Life adventure, surrounded by adults and fellow participants. (CNW Group/Pirate Life Theatre)

Toronto (10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.) — 283A Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5V 1A2





— 283A Queens Quay W, M5V 1A2 Hamilton (10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.) — 200 Harbour Front Dr, Hamilton, ON L8L 1M5





— 200 Harbour Front Dr, L8L 1M5 Barrie (10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.) — 9 Simcoe St, Barrie, ON L4M 2N2

What to Expect (All Free)

Toddler mini-show • Pirate names & washable tattoos • Pirate Olympics mini-games • Picnic with a Pirate • Costume contest + photos • Interactive pool-noodle sword-fighting demo • Pirate colouring/flag-making • Puppet show

Scavengarrrr Hunt (Hamilton & Barrie only, 4:00–5:00 p.m.); Toronto ends at 4:00 p.m. with the puppet show as the final activity.

In addition to the activities, families can explore a variety of food and artisan vendors throughout the day.

According to David Jones, Marketing Manager at Pirate Life, Pirate Fest is designed to give families a taste of the immersive, character-driven fun Pirate Life is known for—without needing a ticket.

"What sets Pirate Fest apart is its hands-on, interactive energy. The free festival happens entirely on land, where families meet our pirate crew, earn pirate names, join costume parades, and take part in playful foam-sword battles. It captures the spirit of Pirate Life in a festival setting, while families who want the full adventure can book a separate on-water experience aboard the ship."

Accessibility & On-Site Details

Pirate Fest activities are held on land adjacent to the ships. Each ship is wheelchair accessible from the docks; strollers are welcome on land (and on the ships for separately ticketed adventures). Well-behaved pets are welcome, and the festival runs rain or shine. (On-water adventures are operated separately from the free festival.)

Make a Day of It

Families who want even more pirate-themed fun can add separately ticketed on-water adventures operated by Pirate Life the same day; check the website for current availability.

RSVP (Free) & Updates

To RSVP and view the full schedule, visit: piratelife.ca/piratefest.

About Pirate Life

Pirate Life is an interactive experience company that blends live performance with nautical adventure in Toronto, Hamilton, Barrie, and Ottawa. Experiences typically include on-shore character interactions followed by an immersive story aboard a themed vessel.

SOURCE Pirate Life Theatre

Media Contact: David Jones, Marketing Manager, [email protected]