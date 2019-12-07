Toronto's Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail opens officially today

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Councillor Mike Layton (Ward 11 University-Rosedale) and Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam (Ward 13 Toronto Centre) were joined by Mark Garner, Executive Director of the Downtown Yonge BIA, this afternoon to officially open the Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail at College Park in downtown Toronto.

The trail is named after figure skater Barbara Ann Scott, an Olympic gold medalist who received the Lou Marsh Trophy three times as Canadian athlete of the year.

The five-metre-wide trail, designed to be a walking loop in summer, is the first exterior skating path in North America to incorporate state-of-the-art carbon dioxide technology in its refrigeration system. This environmentally friendly technology is natural, non-toxic and non-flammable, with no net greenhouse gas effect.

Adjacent to the trail, an architectural construction of wood, glass and stainless steel has been designed as the new rink house/warming station/Zamboni station. Additional park features include a water fountain and large frog sculptures.

Funding for the College Park redevelopment was secured through Canderel Stoneridge, with additional funding provided by the City of Toronto. The College Park redevelopment project is the result of the City collaborating with partners including the Downtown Yonge BIA, MBTW Group/Watchorn Architect and Project for Public Spaces.

Quotes:

"This ice-skating trail turns College Park into a destination that can be enjoyed throughout the year. Families can come out and experience this skating trail that takes an environmentally-friendly approach to a winter activity that is cherished by so many."

- Mayor John Tory

"College Park is now an exciting location for all through all seasons due to the exceptional partnership between the City, the Downtown Yonge BIA and many others."

- Councillor Mike Layton

"For residents and visitors alike, this ice trail and College Park are exceptional amenities that help make Toronto's downtown more liveable and enjoyable."

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam

"The College Park opening has demonstrated the value of common vision and collaboration between the City, the BIA, our membership and the community, bringing a much needed asset to life for this neighbourhood."

- Mark Garner (Downtown Yonge BIA)

Toronto is home to more than 2.9 million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit http://www.toronto.ca or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/CityofToronto, on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/cityofto or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cityofto.

SOURCE City of Toronto

For further information: Media contact: Shane Gerard, Strategic Communications, 416-397-5711, Shane.Gerard@toronto.ca

Related Links

http://www.city.toronto.on.ca

