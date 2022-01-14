TORONTO'S 1st FOOD & HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY "NO APPOINTMENT" COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Barberian's Steak House has been proud to serve Toronto since 1959. For just as many years, the Barberian family has been driven to give back to our extraordinary city. By opening our doors and hosting this "low-barrier" vaccine clinic, we show that restaurants are a part of the solution.

The only way for society to end the unprecedented hardship of COVID-19 on restaurant & hospitality workers, suppliers, and restaurant owners is to lower the Hospital ICU load. This clinic is a small but essential step in that direction. The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner our doors will open. The truth is we can't wait to feed you! Arron B. Barberian

DETAILS

On Thursday, January 20th Toronto's Barberian's Steak House, in partnership with the University Health Network (UHN), will be holding a low-barrier vaccination clinic, focusing on and in support of our front-line food and hospitality workers. These exceptional individuals have provided food and comfort to millions since the beginning of the pandemic.

This vaccination clinic will offer 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses for all those in the food, restaurant, and hospitality industry.

This clinic will not require an appointment, proof of address, or identification.

Clinic date: Thursday, January 20th

Clinic time: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Clinic address: Barberian's Steak House, 7 Elm Street, Toronto, ON M5G 1H1 2 blocks north of the Eaton Centre just west of Yonge Street.

M5G 1H1 2 blocks north of the Eaton Centre just west of Yonge Street. Dose Information: Pfizer for those 18-29 years old; Moderna anyone 30 or older.

#TeamVaccine will see you there!

SOURCE Barberian’s Steak House

For further information: Barberian's Steak House: Arron B. Barberian, [email protected], (416) 597-0335; University Health Network (UHN): Ajay Pillai, Head, International Services, UHN, [email protected]