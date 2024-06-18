Toronto Ribfest is Making a Comeback in 2024 on Canada Day Weekend

Toronto Ribfest Celebrates 25th Anniversary in 2024

ETOBICOKE, ON, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Ribfest will be returning to Centennial Park from June 28th to July 1st, reviving a cherished community tradition that was put on hold for two years. Presented by the Rotary Club of Etobicoke, the Toronto Ribfest is a standout event in the city known for offering an experience filled with tasty food, live music, and good times during the Canada Day Weekend.

The Toronto Ribfest is the main fundraiser for Rotary Etobicoke, a non-profit organization. The suggested entrance fee is $5 as a donation to the institution.

Gerald Lue, Chair of the event's committee, shared his anticipation for what's to come during the festivities: "We are working hard to make it happen, bringing excitement and laughter to our community," said Lue.

According to Lue, 15 bands are scheduled to play during the four-day event. An amusement park will feature several attractions to delight kids and adults. Eight rib teams will compete to win the participants' approval, serving up Canada's best ribs and sauces. In addition, there will be plenty of other food choices and a variety of merchandise available.

Helping the community

All proceeds generated from this event are reinvested back into the community to support Rotary's charitable causes. Lynda Ryder, President of Rotary Etobicoke, expressed her excitement about bringing the event back:

"It is an event 100% made by volunteers who give their time and energy to make it happen again. People will have a good time with their families, and our Club will have funds to continue to work with the community. We currently have more than 10 social projects running," said Ryder.

Since 1987, Rotary Etobicoke has donated over $4 million back to the community and international projects. "Thanks to our community and the community builders who invest in our volunteer projects," completed Gerald Lue.

New Canadians

Toronto Ribfest 2024 will also hold a Citizenship Ceremony on July 1st, at 11 am, when 40 new citizens will be swearing their allegiance to Canada.

Details

Date and hours : June 28 ( noon to 11 pm ) June 29 , June 30 and July 1, 2024 ( 11 am to 11 pm )

: Location : Centennial Park - 256 Centennial Park Rd, Etobicoke, ON M9C 5N3

: Centennial Park - 256 Centennial Park Rd, M9C 5N3 Website : https://torontoribfest.com/

