Toronto Restaurant First to Launch Reusable Take-Out Container in Toronto

The container program is an answer to the restaurant's frustration with all the waste that needs to be created with every new take-out order.

"For dine-in we use real plates and cutlery, then wash them for the next customer, the waste is minimal. Unfortunately with take-out there is the container plus there can be a bag and one-use cutlery which really adds up. We are going through a ton of disposable products", said Kyle Webster, the restaurant's Executive Chef.

As the cost and the garbage started to add up, the team at Farm'r began to explore alternatives to disposable containers.

"Biodegradable containers rarely end up in the proper composting facility while recyclable containers are often contaminated and end up in landfill", says Greg Martin, one of the founders of Farm'r.

For a $4.00 deposit, customers can opt for the reusable container, then bring it back next time (dirty or clean) for a full refund. Farm'r also offers a $0.50 discount on every plate for bringing your own container. The container itself is better to eat out of than something made of paper or biodegradable material. It's also dishwasher safe and can go in the microwave.

Farm'r is testing the system right now and has just launched it for pick-up through Ritual. They are also experimenting with a reusable glass container and hope to inspire more restaurants to adopt similar systems.

"Yes, it's more work to offer a reusable container and to wash them, but if we can start the habit now, maybe one day it can catch on and we can make a real impact", said Kyle.

You can try out the reusable container the next time you order take-out at Farm'r Eatery & Catering, located at 140A The Esplanade, east of the St. Lawrence Market.

SOURCE Farm'r Eatery & Catering

For further information: Farm'r Eatery & Catering, 140A The Esplanade, Toronto, ON, 416-901-8676, http://farmr.ca