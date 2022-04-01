Toronto religious leaders pray for peace, unity in Ukraine

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto's Christian faith leaders will be taking part in a service for peace and unity in Ukraine at St. James Anglican Cathedral, 106 King Street East, Toronto on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EST. All are welcome to this important service, which is being hosted in conjunction with the Greater Toronto Christian Council. Among the leaders participating will be The Right Reverend Andrew Asbil (Anglican Bishop of Toronto), the Most Rev. Thomas Cardinal Collins (Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Toronto) and Ukrainian Orthodox Bishop Andriy Peshko. The service will also be live streamed on the Diocese of Toronto's YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/tordio135.

