Toronto Production House Developing World's First Crypto-Funded Film

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - TBD Creative House's upcoming documentary, Footprints of Kemet, will examine many of the controversial and rogue ideas on what may have been going on during the fringes of remote Egyptian history. "Kemet", loosely translated as "Black Earth", is the ancient name for the region we now know as Egypt.

Founder of TBD Creative House, and Producer of this film, Kevin Luke, explains that the concept was conceived through his talks with Skeptic Magazine's, Michael Shermer, about his book Giving the Devil His Due.

In 2017, Shermer appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience in a heated debate with two rogue researchers of remote history, Graham Hancock and Randall Carlson, where the idea of human civilizations predating Dynastic Egypt was a key point of argument.

On the alternative history side of this debate, the TBD team will be travelling to Egypt with the crew from the UnchartedX podcast, a program dedicated to exploring ancient mysteries, and what they may mean for us today. They've also secured the research services of author, Matthew Lacroix.

TBD Creative House is confident in the documentary's potential to revolutionize the independent filmmaking industry as the first ever movie to be developed using a blockchain asset as a part of the compensation package for the team working on the microbudget film.

Kevin elaborated, "Indie film projects are notoriously difficult to get funded. It takes about as much time and effort to raise money as it does to make the film, if not more. Producers end up sacrificing their vision instead of focusing their energy on making the best possible project. Recently crowdfunding has helped boost the viability of independent projects, but we felt it was time to leverage the power of a continually appreciating asset specifically made for the creative industries".

The whitepaper document for Creative Circulation quickly clarifies why they're different that the other crypto projects out there:

"Those who accept CRCL as a form of compensation will see the purchasing power of their tokens rise in line with the future growth of the creative industries. Whereas crypto projects like Bitcoin aim to be used as a digital store of value, Creative Circulation is used as a digital symbol of confidence. Specifically, confidence in a continued exponential increase in the production of wealth by the creative industries, and the gig economy at large".

