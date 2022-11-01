TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Toronto Police Services' Movember Team, along with members of TPS Command, officers from the Toronto Police Mounted Unit, Directors from the Toronto Police Association, and representatives of Movember Canada, joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the 2022 Movember Campaign and to open the market.

Toronto Police Services Opens the Market Tuesday, November 1, 2022

For well over 10 years, Toronto Police members have been participating in Movember by growing moustaches and raising funds, and supporting the organization's goals: to help men live happier, healthier, longer lives by addressing the critical issues of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. Over the last ten years, the team has raised over $300,000 for Movember, with the support of the Toronto Police Association.

In the 2021 campaign, with the help of 'Draper', the famously-moustachioed Toronto Police horse, '@TorontoPolice Follicle Force' raised $24,568 making the team the highest-fundraising police team in Canada. As the face of the campaign, 'Draper', a four-year-old Clydesdale working out of the TPS Mounted Unit, generated significant media coverage of the Service's Movember efforts, appearing on Toronto morning TV, and in print media coverage.

Draper is back leading the team again for the 2022 Movember Campaign, and will be joined by members of team Follicle Force for the Movember 1st campaign kick-off to open Toronto Stock Exchange, along with remarks from Toronto Police Staff Superintendent Rob Johnson. The @TorontoPolice FOLLICLE FORCE campaign page can be found at: https://ca.movember.com/team/2237267 .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected] . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Allison Sparkes, [email protected]