Toronto Pearson wins environment award for 60% reduction in Greenhouse Gas emissions

"We're extremely proud of the results we've seen from our Sustainability Strategy," says Todd Ernst, Director of Aviation Infrastructure, Energy and Environment at the GTAA. "In 2009, the impact of climate change was becoming increasingly clear. We moved proactively to find ways of reducing energy consumption and associated GHG emissions. We believed then, as we do today, that it is our responsibility, as Canada's largest airport and a leading global mega hub, to make a meaningful contribution in this area."

The GTAA has undertaken many initiatives to reduce GHG emissions as part of the 20/2020 plan, including:

providing pre-conditioned air and ground power to aircraft to prevent the use of jet fuel while parked at the gate;

replacing metal halide lights with LEDs and installing energy-efficient variable-speed drives for its baggage systems;

installing 32 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in the parking garages of both terminals and in a cellphone lot for people waiting to pick up arriving passengers;

installing 80 chargers airside for use by electric baggage tugs and other service vehicles;

introducing two electric shuttle buses for passengers in 2019, with plans to add three more as existing gas vehicles are retired; and

implementing Airport Collaborative Decision Making, which helps to shorten taxi times and eliminate unnecessary idling as aircraft wait to access gates or the deicing facility, translating into lower fuel consumption and reduced GHG emissions.

ACI-NA is the trade association representing commercial service airports in the United States and Canada. The annual Environmental Achievement Awards acknowledge the achievements and dedication of ACI-NA members by promoting awareness more broadly within the airport community, the general public and regulators of the many innovative efforts taking place at airports.

A virtual awards presentation will take place on August 26, 2020.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport. The GTAA's vision is to make Toronto Pearson the best airport in the world. Towards this objective, the GTAA focuses on ensuring the safety and security of passengers and airport employees, enhancing the passenger experience and supporting the success of its airline partners. Toronto Pearson served more than 50 million passengers in 2019, making it Canada's busiest airport.

