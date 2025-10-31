Toronto Parking Authority and Toronto Hydro accelerate Toronto's EV future with 500 charging stations

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) and Toronto Hydro are plugging into progress with the energization of the 500th electric vehicle (EV) charging station. This marks a major milestone in Toronto's electrified transportation journey. With more places to charge than ever before, driving electric in Toronto is becoming more convenient -- and a smart way to save money.

The newest charger, located at Green P Carpark 504, 9 Willingdon Blvd., joins Canada's largest municipally owned EV charging network, built through collaboration between TPA and Toronto Hydro. Together, we're helping make electric transportation more accessible and convenient for residents and visitors.

TPA has taken the lead in expanding and managing the city's EV charging network, helping drive Toronto's transition to cleaner transportation. Toronto Hydro played a pivotal role in launching the network, having installed, owned and operated the initial portfolio of EV charging stations before transferring ownership to TPA in 2023.

Toronto Hydro continues to be an enabling force behind Toronto's electrification goals, ensuring the energy powering the city's EV future is both reliable and accessible. In partnership with the City of Toronto, Toronto Hydro installed its first EV charger in October 2020. Now, in 2025 alone, Toronto Hydro will connect over 4,000 EV charging stations at buildings and residential homes, helping ensure EV charging is available where and when people need it.

"Our mission is clear: to create a seamless mobility experience that delivers on Choice, Ease, and Speed for our customers. Purposeful expansion of our EV network is a catalyst for EV adoption across Toronto by creating accessible, reliable, and trusted charging solutions for city residents. This milestone also reflects our passion to advance the City's TransformTO Net Zero Strategy by building a more sustainable and integrated mobility eco-system to keep Toronto moving."

- Scott Collier, President, Toronto Parking Authority

"Reaching 500 energized EV charging stations is a testament to what strong partnerships can achieve. Toronto Hydro is proud to have helped build the foundation for this growing network and to support the city's broader electrification efforts."

- Jana Mosley, President & CEO, Toronto Hydro

TPA is the largest municipally owned commercial parking operator in North America

Since 2022, Toronto Hydro has supported TPA in installing and connecting on- and off-street EV chargers

Toronto Hydro's partnership with TPA has led to the establishment of the largest municipally owned EV charging network in Canada

TPA's network of 500 charging stations represents a significant portion of the over 3,000 EV charging stations in Toronto

This is TPA's 500 th EV charging station, and 500 th station energized by Toronto Hydro

EV charging station, and 500 station energized by Toronto Hydro Toronto Hydro will connect over 4,000 EV charging stations at buildings and residential homes in 2025

Toronto Hydro makes it easy to connect EV charges to your home; visit torontohydro.com for more information

Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) is North America's largest municipally-owned operator of commercial parking and manages Bike Share Toronto. TPA's vision is to become the world's best provider of sustainable parking, bike share and last-mile mobility experiences for our customers, our partners, and our city.

Toronto Hydro is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal businesses of Toronto Hydro and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 796,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

