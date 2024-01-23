Toronto opens its first standalone Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger, world famous freshly made sandwich and organic coffee shop, is opening at 90 Adelaide St.

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is getting its first standalone Pret A Manger shop in Toronto. Since 2022, pop-up shops have introduced Toronto and Vancouver locals to Pret's organic coffee and freshly made grab-and-go food. This new standalone Pret shop is the next evolution of the beloved brand's expansion to Canada.

The first Pret shop opened in London in 1986 and has since expanded globally to North America, Europe and Asia. Jorrie Bruffett, President, Pret A Manger North America said "This expansion into Canada is a natural next step for Pret globally. We are committed to bringing the Pret brand to more people, wherever they are and after the warm welcome from locals at our Pret pop-ups in Canada, we're excited to continue expanding our footprint and menu offerings to more Canadians."

Fan-favorite recipes like Pret's Famous Ham & Cheese Baguette, Mediterranean Mezze Salad and a selection of freshly baked goods, including Pret's best-selling croissants, will make up the menu for Pret's first standalone shop in Toronto. All freshly made food, including Pret's range of salads, wraps, soups, sandwiches and baguettes, will be hand-prepared in Pret's onsite kitchen daily by shop Team Members and all organic coffees and teas will be expertly poured by highly trained Baristas. At the end of each day, any unsold food will be donated to Second Harvest, helping create lasting, positive change for people and for our planet.

On February 5th, customers can pop-in for a grand opening event beginning at 8AM. The first 100 people can enjoy a free breakfast item on a first come, first served basis. The celebration will continue all week long with daily promotions like a free lunch to the first 100 customers on Tuesday, free large drink with any purchase on Wednesday, free reusable bottles with purchase to the first 100 customers on Thursday and free bakery item with lunch purchase on Friday to the first 100 customers.

The shop will officially open January 23rd at 7AM with Pret's full range of organic coffee and freshly-made food.

About Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger is a beloved sandwich and organic coffee chain commonly referred to as Pret and based in the United Kingdom. The first shop opened in London in 1986 where the company is headquartered today. Pret's sandwiches, salads and wraps are freshly handmade each day in shop kitchens using quality ingredients and all coffees, teas and hot chocolates are organic. There are 600 Pret shops worldwide with 9,900 team members in 16 international markets (United Kingdom, Ireland, United States, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Kuwait, India, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Spain). In Canada, Pret A Manger is operating in partnership with A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. For more information, please visit https://www.pret.com/en-CA

