Toronto Non-Profit Launches a Circular Marketplace to Support Local Businesses

The marketplace showcases businesses within the GTA and Canada that uphold sustainable practices and sell sustainable products.

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The convenience of centralized online shopping has led many consumers to shop at corporate e-commerce sites instead of small local businesses.

That level of convenience has detrimental effects on small business owners, community vibrancy, and the environment. Consumers can find a product, read reviews, and place an order before having time to think about where the product comes from.

Tara Holguin from Green & Frugal labelling hand-made product in returnable deposit jar (CNW Group/Impact Zero Corp.) Tara Holguin from Green & Frugal hand-making dry shampoo to be packaged in bring-your-own or deposit jar packaging (CNW Group/Impact Zero Corp.)

Canada has a diverse small business community, but it's more time-consuming to research and buy from small businesses than from larger corporate retailers. That is why Impact Zero, a Toronto-based non-profit, is launching the Circular Marketplace . This circular business directory was partially funded through The Regional Municipality of York's Circular Economy Initiatives Fund .

The Circular Marketplace showcases 100+ small online and brick-and-mortar businesses, searchable by product. Participating businesses are required to disclose high-level sustainability information for customers to understand the product-specific, operational sustainability and social impacts of the business.

The Circular Marketplace will not only make it easy for consumers to support small businesses but also help promote the financial growth of Canadian communities while building a new green economy. This type of circular economic development plays a pivotal role in broader sustainable economic development.

Accessing the Circular Marketplace is easy. Visit impactzero.ca/circular-marketplace to find what you need and learn how Impact Zero is shaping a circular economy.

SOURCE Impact Zero Corp.

For further information: Erin Andrews, [email protected]