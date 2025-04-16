Toronto Metropolitan University Launches Master of Cybersecurity to Address Industry Talent Gap

New program equips professionals with technical expertise and leadership skills to meet the growing demand for cybersecurity talent

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - With the global demand for cybersecurity professionals at an all-time high, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) is launching a new Master of Cybersecurity program to equip professionals with the skills needed to lead in this critical industry. Admissions for the program are open now.

"Cybersecurity is no longer an option for organizations—it's a necessity," said Dr. Ali Miri, inaugural program director. "As cyber threats continue to escalate, the need for highly skilled leaders who can protect systems, data and infrastructure has never been greater. TMU's program is designed to meet this urgent demand by providing professionals with both the technical expertise and strategic acumen required for leadership roles in cybersecurity."

The Master of Cybersecurity is a one-year, full-time course-based program for anyone, from recent graduates to mid-career professionals, seeking to expand their expertise and step into leadership positions. The program is designed to accommodate experienced cybersecurity professionals as well as professionals from adjacent fields—such as IT, business management and engineering—who are eager to integrate cybersecurity into their careers.

"This program is of strategic importance to TMU's mission, which is the advancement of applied knowledge to address societal needs," said Dr. Carl Kumaradas, vice-provost and dean of graduate and postdoctoral studies. "After many years of careful planning and discussions, it is exciting to see this program added to our offerings."

Highlights of TMU's program include:

Industry-Connected & Career-Driven Approach – In collaboration with Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst , the program offers access to networking opportunities, mentorship and hands-on experiential training through the Catalyst Cyber Range.

– In collaboration with , the program offers access to networking opportunities, mentorship and hands-on experiential training through the Catalyst Cyber Range. Interdisciplinary Curriculum – The program blends technical mastery in areas such as cyber defense and network security with leadership training in risk management, governance and strategic decision-making.

– The program blends technical mastery in areas such as cyber defense and network security with leadership training in risk management, governance and strategic decision-making. Real-World Learning Opportunities – Students gain hands-on experience through advanced cybersecurity simulations, case studies, and industry partnerships, ensuring they graduate career-ready.

The cybersecurity workforce gap has reached a staggering 4.8 million professionals worldwide, underscoring the need for programs like TMU's Master of Cybersecurity. This initiative aligns with TMU's commitment to driving innovation, supporting industry needs and preparing professionals for high-demand careers.

Applications for the Fall 2025 intake are now open. Prospective students are encouraged to apply early to secure their spot in this cutting-edge program.

For more information about the Master of Cybersecurity and how to apply, visit torontomu.ca/graduate/programs/cybersecurity .

About Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU)

A world-class research institution and Canada's leader in innovative, career-oriented education, TMU offers more than 60 undergraduate programs, over 65 graduate programs, and 80 continuing education certificate programs. The university boasts ten faculties, including the Lincoln Alexander School of Law and the new TMU School of Medicine, which is launching in September 2025. Established in 1948, TMU is home to nearly 48,000 students, including 2,900 Master's and PhD students, 4,000 faculty and staff, and over 245,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit torontomu.ca .

