Toronto Maple Leafs and Chewy Unleash Multi-Year Partnership

Official pet retail partner takes centre ice with unique experiences for fans and pets, launches season-long campaign to reward Toronto's "Most Valuable Pets"

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Chewy Canada, Inc., a trusted destination for pet parents and partners across Ontario, announced its partnership with Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment, bringing pet-centric rewards, experiences, and in-arena activations to fans throughout the 2024-2025 hockey season.

Dog plays with a Toronto Maple Leafs toy from Chewy. (CNW Group/Chewy Canada, Inc.)

"Torontonians' unconditional love for the Maple Leafs is matched only by Chewy's unconditional love for pets, so we totally understand the passion – and the healthy dose of obsession – that unites this special community," said Orlena Yeung, Chief Brand Officer, Chewy. "Through this partnership, which is a first for Chewy in Canada, we can't wait to blend puck and pet enthusiasm with fan experiences at home and live at Scotiabank Arena, a fun social media contest, special curations to shop, and lots of belly rubs for good luck."

Chewy will be celebrating Leafs-adoring "Most Valuable Pets" throughout the season by inviting fans to share stories about their pets' special skills and stand-out displays of hockey spirit. This "MVP" competition includes social media contests, as well as interactive features at select Leafs games. Five Most Valuable Pets and their humans will be rewarded with a prize package that consists of Leafs game tickets, autographed memorabilia, and premium Chewy goodies, and one of the five winners will also receive a complimentary stay at a pet-friendly hotel and a VIP experience at Scotiabank Arena. Fans can enter the Most Valuable Pet contest by following @ChewyCanada on Instagram and Facebook for a chance to win. For more details, visit https://www.chewy.com/ca/app/content/mvp-contest.

"As we continue to create partnerships where Maple Leafs fans can share their passion, we are thrilled to extend this even further to engage fans' beloved pets with Chewy," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "Whether they are taking in the game at Scotiabank Arena or watching at home with their pets, fans will have the opportunity to win new rewards and pet-focused Leafs experiences alongside Chewy."

A beloved provider of everything pets need from food to supplies, Chewy has curated an online Toronto Maple Leafs Pet Shop that features an assortment of best-in-class pet treats and merchandise, as well as hockey-themed collections that appeal to faithful four-legged fans of Leafs Nation. All items in the Maple Leafs Pet Shop will be discounted 10% on gamedays, and pet-loving fans who attend games will also receive benefits through several brand activations in the arena.

To help pets express their own fandom, Chewy has enlisted Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi, a dog-dad to Orion the Yellow Lab and cat-dad to Snow Bengals Leo and Hugh, to launch a curation of his favourite pet foods and supplies. Both the Max Domi and the Maple Leafs curations are shoppable now at https://www.chewy.com/ca.

About Chewy Canada

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents and partners everywhere. Chewy Canada is the preeminent online source for pet products and supplies for Canadian pet parents because of our broad selection of high-quality products at low prices delivered fast right to your door and free on all orders over $35 CAD, with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We offer many convenient shopping options for pet parents, including Autoship, which provides special savings and gets your pet essentials delivered exactly when you need them, and our mobile app, which makes shopping for pet products and supplies even easier. We also offer 24/7 pet expert assistance just a call, email or chat away. Headquartered in the US, Chewy launched in Canada in fall 2023 and currently serves pet parents across Ontario.

SOURCE Chewy Canada, Inc.

Media Contacts: Joanna Hass, [email protected]; Nidhi Thakur, [email protected]