Toronto Lawyers Launch Canada's Largest COVID-19 Lawsuit

Claim totals $500 million and names several levels of Government



TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - While the unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge across Ontario, Diamond and Diamond Lawyers have filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of victims who died due to avoidable negligence.

The latest suit names major long-term care providers across Ontario including but not limited to Chartwell, Extendicare, and Sienna owned facilities. The half a billion dollar claim also takes the bold action of naming the Ontario government as well as several municipal bodies in Hamilton, Toronto, Essex, Ottawa and more. It is the first suit of this type that claims COVID-19 death culpability by multiple branches of government.

"Nothing was learned in round one," said Darryl Singer, Head of Commercial and Civil litigation at Diamond and Diamond Lawyers. "This is paired with the fact that vaccine delays are causing deaths in these facilities daily. The government, along with these providers, has failed and continues to turn their back on these families."

More than 11 homes in Ontario are noted on the claim including:

Sunnycrest Nursing Home

Anson Place Care Centre

Elk Grove Living Centre

Ina Grafton Gage Home of Toronto

of Royal Rose Place

Mark haven Home for Seniors

Mon Sheong Home for the Aged

for the Aged Village of Humber Heights

Almonte Country Haven

The Perley and Rideau Veteran's Health Centre

Sherbourne Place

St George Care Community Centre

Tendercare Living Centre

The class action is brought forth on behalf of all persons who have lived, or are currently living, at one of the named residences and also names multiple homes owned by parent company Chartwell. The size of the Plaintiff class is growing hourly as the firm continues to field calls from grieving families across the province.

The plaintiffs allege that the facilities lacked both proper sanitation protocols and adequate testing. The action also alleges that measures to keep residents safe were not properly disseminated to residents and their families.

"If not for the utter disregard of human life and negligence of this home, my cousin would still be alive," said Plaintiff, Cindy Lund. "We are devastated."

Diamond and Diamond invites those who feel they have experienced insufficient care at the hands of a nursing home facility to contact their firm. The firm expects that further class action suits will be launched in the near future as the pandemic continues to spread across the country.

