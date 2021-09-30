Toronto launches COMEBACK: a festival of community and a celebration of the city's culture.

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Stackt market, a recent winner of Fast Company's Innovation by Design award, is proud to announce COMEBACK: a three-day festival highlighting the intersection of hospitality, art, music, local businesses and the community that have stuck together to survive through COVID-19.

From October 22 to 24, 2021, COMEBACK will be a full takeover of stackt market, and will feature an impressive lineup of musical guests, a full city block of local business pop-ups + shipping container stores, a curated dinner series by the city's best BIPOC chefs, an art gallery, and a series of workshops focused on mental health and wellness. Festival guests will discover new local businesses, artists, food, and music around every corner of stackt's 100,000 square foot space.

"COMEBACK is a moment to recognise the strength and resilience of our community", says Jessica Lynch, vice president of strategy and development at stackt. "We've been working alongside our amazing partners EVNT MGMT and are looking forward to activating the entire space with some creative and inspiring programming. It's been a tough year for our community and we are excited to bring something for everyone at COMEBACK".

To accompany its roster of local vendors and small businesses, stackt is collaborating with some of the city's top curators in music, culinary, art, and entertainment to bring COMEBACK to life. For one, the respected music showcase School Night will be programming a lineup of local and rising musical talent including Texas King, Deanna Petcoff and Witch Prophet. In the outdoor restaurant Pavilion, culinary agency Quell will present a pop-up restaurant experience featuring star BIPOC chefs Master Chef Canada's Marissa Leon-John and Globe and Mail's list of "Canada's Next Star Chef's" for 2020, Bashir Munye, presenting dishes focused on food sovereignty. An exclusive art gallery exhibition and immersive experience by Cry Baby Gallery will fill a 2500 SQ FT gallery space with bold works of art by local Toronto artists. Finally, mental health advocates, The Sad Collective will be hosting a portrait studio series focused on mental health visibility and emotional expression.

"We are so proud to be a part of COMEBACK with stackt", says vp of events at EVNT MGMT, Paula Perri. "We believe so firmly in the mission of this event and how it will support those industries most affected by COVID, and are excited to offer a weekend of celebration for the hospitality, live music, art and retail communities''.

For more information visit the COMEBACK event website .

ABOUT stackt

stackt has taken unused land and transformed it into an experience of curated discovery. Designed entirely out of shipping containers, at stackt you'll engage in over 100,000 square feet of ever-evolving experiences. The stackt ecosystem features a mix of local and international retailers, a brewery, unique service providers, start-up incubators, innovative culinary adventures, and is anchored by a strong mandate to support local art, music, social enterprise, and cultural communities. stackt will feed your curiosity and expand your thinking. https://stacktmarket.com/

SOURCE stackt

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Kalynn Crump, Top Shelf PR, (647) 229-4248, [email protected]