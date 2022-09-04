Toronto International Film Festival news you need to know

Get daily local entertainment and industry coverage of TIFF from Core Magazines

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The end of summer is always an exciting time for film in Toronto; it's the time of year when world cinema comes to Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This year, the online multimedia publication Core Magazines will bring you all the news you need to know from the frontlines of one of the most prominent film festivals in the world.

From the red carpet to Festival Street, Core Magazines will report on cultural highlights of the 47th annual film festival in Toronto as accredited media. We will deliver a daily dose of local culture, celebrity and industry news and hot buzz about the movies themselves directly to your inbox for the entire run of the festival, from September 8 to 18.

Core Magazines subscribers get the highlight reel version of TIFF 2022 to help them schedule must-see events, updates on the highly-anticipated opening and closing night galas, special recognition and award presentations, celebrity appearances, industry gatherings, masterclasses, free screenings, interactive activations, musical performances, televised/streamed special events, as well as insight on which films to watch and where to find them.

Throughout September and October, Core Magazines will bring you feature stories and reviews on a select list of productions chosen from over 200 films that are award-winning shorts, world premieres, ground-breaking new wave cinema, Hollywood rom-coms, and riveting documentaries on music from filmmakers around the globe; worldwide from Hollywood North.

Core Magazines

Core Magazines is a vital source of news and information, enriched by diverse voices from around the world telling unique stories about local culture. Founded in Toronto in 2014, Core Magazines is an independent culture publication that offers opportunities for artists to engage with their communities. To fill the culture news gap, CORE shares music, movies, art and travel stories on trends, pop culture, multi-continent projects, local counterculture and personal experiences. The magazine is part of Core Media, a sole proprietorship company that creates written content for creative entrepreneurs and businesses.

