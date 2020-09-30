Toronto Inner-City Rugby Foundation (TIRF) Launches Everyone's Game, a Diversity-driven Initiative to Establish Inclusive Athletic Communities Across Canada

Everyone's Game is an activity-based toolkit funded by Heritage Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Toronto Inner-City Rugby Foundation (TIRF) is a Toronto-based non-profit that aims to use rugby as a tool for social growth to low-income communities. Their most recent project, Everyone's Game is an activity-based toolkit designed to empower youth, support caring adults and build partners-in-play.

"Play is a fundamental human right," says Amanda Neale-Robinson, Executive Director of TIRF. "Together, we can help ensure youth today and tomorrow can become the best version of themselves on and off the field."

Everyone's Game equips coaches, facilitators and stakeholders with the skills and resources necessary to help young athletes overcome the barriers of participation. It was created using Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs as a guiding principle and inspired by the Sports and Recreation Council and Canadian Parks & Recreation Association (CPRA) report: The Framework for Recreation in Canada. Three out of the five goals: active listening, inclusion and access, and supportive environments are implemented in the Everyone's Game toolkit.

"Creating safe and inclusive spaces for young people to access sport and recreation is our duty as caring adults and partners in play," says Cassie Collins, Program Manager, TIRF. "We are thrilled for the official launch of Everyone's Game to cultivate social change within all sport communities."

About Toronto Inner-City Rugby Foundation (TIRF)

Toronto Inner-City Rugby Foundation is a non-profit organization that accelerates social growth in low-income communities through rugby. As a youth-serving organization, TIRF has always believed in the strength of diversity and inclusion to empower young athletes from at-risk communities. TIRF provides team building, leadership, physical activity and personal and professional development programs for young people in Toronto, Canada.

For more information, visit: https://tirfrugby.ca/

