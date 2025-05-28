Toronto Hyundai and Genesis Yorkdale: a new era of automotive excellence begins

Local community improvements, economic growth follow $30 million investment by Marsim Auto Group

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Marsim Auto Group is proud to announce the grand opening of its latest landmark investment in Toronto's automotive landscape: Toronto Hyundai and Genesis Yorkdale. A $30 million, state-of-the-art development redefines the corner of Dufferin St. and Highway 401, ushering in a new era of customer-focused automotive retail, breathing new life into the area, stimulating economic growth, job creation and public infrastructure improvements.

The doors will open at 3:00pm on May 29, 2025 for the official Grand Opening event.

The 40,000-square-foot dealership is situated on three acres and is within walking distance of Yorkdale Shopping Centre – Canada's premier shopping destination. Fittingly, the Hyundai-Genesis dual brand dealership sets a new standard for a modern, customer-centric, car-buying experience.

The new space features a two-level service department with 24 advanced service bays, representing a bold leap in design and service capabilities. Built on a site left underutilized for more than 50 years, Marsim Auto Group's dedication to innovation and excellence in service, as well as fostering growth in one of Toronto's busiest retail corridors speaks volumes about the company's commitment to the community.

Well before officially opening its new doors, Toronto Hyundai and Genesis Yorkdale have been breaking performance records. With the expanded space now operational, the dealership is poised to set new standards for automotive retail across the Greater Toronto Area.

For Benny Leung, founder and president of Marsim Auto Group, this moment represents the culmination of a lifelong vision. Having emigrated from Hong Kong to Canada in his late teens with little more than ambition, Leung's journey is a testament to perseverance and hard work. Over the course of his career, he has ascended to become one of Ontario's most influential Dealer Principals, with distinguished leadership roles including president of the Trillium Automobile Dealers Association (now Motor Vehicle Retailers of Ontario) and president of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association.

With more than four decades in the automotive industry, Leung has held a deep conviction that the customer experience transcends to more than just vehicle transactions. From his early days in the 1980s, he envisioned a dealership where technology would seamlessly integrate with an unparalleled commitment to service, offering both luxury and personalized attention. His guiding philosophy, "We don't sell cars, we sell love," has not only defined his approach but has also profoundly shaped the culture of every dealership within the Marsim Auto Group.

To bring this vision to life, the City of Toronto was instrumental in supporting the project's development through streamlined permitting, zoning and infrastructure planning. The City also facilitated critical upgrades to local roads and utilities, helping transform a once-underused site into a thriving commercial hub. Toronto Hyundai and Genesis Yorkdale is proud to be part of this vibrant community.

Architect Wes Surdyka worked closely with Leung to design a space that balances bold aesthetics with functionality. Every detail, from layout to materials, reflects the innovation and high standards of both the Hyundai and Genesis brands.

Hady Construction Associates led the execution of the build, managing all phases of construction with precision and efficiency. Their work brought together the structural, mechanical and design elements necessary to create two world-class, state-of-the-art facilities.

Financial backing from TD Auto Finance Canada turned Leung's vision into reality. Their support and belief in the long-term potential of the dealership enabled the development to move forward with confidence and stability.

Benjamin Leung, President, Marsim Auto Group

"The grand opening of Toronto Hyundai and Genesis Yorkdale is truly a dream come true. These flagship facilities represent years of hard work, vision, and dedication from our entire team. They embody our commitment to innovation, customer care, and creating spaces that reflect the future of automotive retail. It's incredibly rewarding to see this vision come to life and to share it with the community we proudly serve.

Genesis Yorkdale, in particular, is a milestone in luxury and personalized service, and we are excited to bring this elevated experience to the GTA. On behalf of everyone at Marsim Auto Group, I extend heartfelt thanks to our customers, staff, and partners for your unwavering support. We look forward to welcoming you into our new homes and beginning this exciting new chapter together. "

Steve Flamand, President and CEO, Hyundai Auto Canada:

"Hyundai Auto Canada is proud to be a partner of Benny's and his entire Toronto Hyundai and Genesis Yorkdale team. Benny brought a vision to life that positions customers at the forefront of the car buying experience. Hyundai and Genesis are enjoying unprecedented growth in great part because of leaders like Benny Leung whose vision is instrumental in sustaining success for years to come. Congratulations to all."

Eric Marshall, Director, Genesis Canada

"At Genesis Canada, we believe the experience of owning a luxury Genesis vehicle should be as exceptional as the vehicle itself, and that includes the purchasing experience. It must be one that prioritizes the guest's time and respects their lifestyle. Benny not only understands this, he personifies it. This stunning new space that Benny has created is yet one more example of what sets Genesis apart from other luxury brands."

About Marsim Auto Group

Marsim Auto Group is a premier, family-owned automotive retailer with over 25 years of distinguished service in the Greater Toronto Area. Recognized for delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovative operations, unparalleled service excellence and significant community investment, Marsim Auto Group is redefining the automotive journey. Operating Toronto Hyundai, Kia Yorkdale (formerly West Toronto Kia), and Genesis Yorkdale, the group offers a diverse range of high-quality vehicles, supported by a commitment to providing professional, tailored service at every stage, from vehicle sales to maintenance and repairs. With a steadfast dedication to excellence, Marsim Auto Group continues to set new benchmarks in the automotive industry while contributing to the ongoing growth and development of the surrounding communities. With a professional, multilingual team of over 170 employees, Toronto Hyundai is dedicated to delivering a seamless, personalized experience for every customer.

