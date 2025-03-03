Toronto Hydro warns customers of an increase in reported fraud incidents in 2024

March is National Fraud Prevention Month

TORONTO, Mar. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - March is National Fraud Prevention Month. In response to increased fraudulent activity, Toronto Hydro is encouraging customers to be on alert for ongoing scams.

In 2024, there was an increase in the reported number of fraud cases compared to the previous year, with fraudsters soliciting payment from customers via cash or credit card. Scammers often targeted small businesses by threatening to immediately disconnect power if payment wasn't made.

For business customers specifically, Toronto Hydro is reminding owners to be cautious of unsolicited calls and to not provide or confirm any information from calls they did not initiate — including address, account numbers or office details. Compiling a list of companies their business uses, including utility providers, will also help employees know which contacts are legitimate.

Toronto Hydro is encouraging business and residential customers to protect themselves with the following fraud prevention tips:

Never make a payment for a charge that isn't listed on your most recent bill

Ignore texts or emails with suspicious links promising refunds

Keep in mind that we will never threaten immediate disconnection

Know that we don't accept electronic transfers, bitcoin or any sort of pre-paid card

or any sort of pre-paid card Contact us directly to check the status of your account

Switch to eBills to receive your bills instantly and securely: torontohydro.com/eBills

To report fraudulent activity, please contact Toronto Hydro at 416-542-8000 and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501. For more information, including a tip sheet in multiple languages and examples of ongoing scams, please visit torontohydro.com/fraud.

"With an increase in the number of reported fraud cases, Toronto Hydro wants customers to be aware of how to spot, stop and speak up about fraud to help protect themselves and their businesses from falling victim to it. If you're ever in doubt, you can call us at 416-542-8000 to confirm you're dealing with a real Toronto Hydro representative."

– Lauren Harris, Corporate Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro

Toronto Hydro Corporation is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) — distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. — provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of the Corporation and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 796,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

