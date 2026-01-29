5 million ways to make a difference: Toronto Hydro employees raise $215,000 for the United Way

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - For almost 30 years, Toronto Hydro employees have come together to support the United Way Greater Toronto and the vital programs that help our city thrive. This year, we're excited to share that our employees raised over $215,000 to help strengthen communities across Toronto and the greater Toronto area -- bringing the total contributions raised by our employees to more than $5 million since 1998.

The funds raised through our employee campaign help power vital services for people across the city. United Way Greater Toronto supports a network of more than 300 community agencies delivering over 700 important programs that connect residents to essentials such as food, housing, mental health supports and employment pathways. Through these contributions, Toronto Hydro employees help address community needs that reach beyond electricity delivery, enabling United Way Greater Toronto to grow settlement supports, strengthen local hubs and build greater stability for families across the city.

Campaign Highlights

Our team scaled new heights -- raising almost $6,000 for the CN Tower Climb for United Way! Our fastest climber conquered the tower's 1,776 steps in just over 16 minutes

From art sales to bake sales, our work centres hosted grassroots events that brought people together for a great cause

As Toronto's community needs continue to grow and evolve, Toronto Hydro remains committed to supporting the well‑being of the communities we serve. Employee‑led initiatives like this campaign reflect our long‑standing dedication to strengthening neighbourhoods and our team will continue investing in programs, partnerships and infrastructure to help build a brighter, more resilient city for all.

QUOTE

"Raising $215,000 shows the strength of our team's commitment and connection to the communities we serve. This contribution will help thousands of residents access essential supports -- from food and housing to mental health resources -- reinforcing the community infrastructure so many rely on. It's a powerful reminder of the impact we can make when we come together."

- Jodi Engel, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources and Safety Officer, Toronto Hydro

QUICK FACTS

Since 1998, Toronto Hydro has raised more than $5 million for the United Way Greater Toronto

United Way Greater Toronto is the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA

The United Way Greater Toronto network of agencies and initiatives works tirelessly to ensure community members have access to programs and services they need to thrive

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably. With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visit torontohydro.com, or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation