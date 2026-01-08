Toronto Hydro's 2025 wrapped: powering upgrades longer than the DVP

Looking back on a year of major infrastructure upgrades as we power forward into 2026

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - As we flip the switch into 2026, Toronto Hydro is proud to share the progress we've made in strengthening and modernizing the city's electricity grid. We know your feed is full of 'wrapped' recaps -- here's ours, and it's electric! Let's look back at the big moves we made in 2025 to keep Toronto connected, reliable and ready for the future.

Throughout 2025, we focused on upgrading critical infrastructure, supporting new customer connections, and making the grid more resilient to changing technologies and increasing demand.

Our 2025 highlights*

4,800+ customer connections and upgrades -- helping residents and businesses connect to our grid quickly and efficiently

$395 million invested in 475 projects -- all about keeping the grid strong and modern

2,500+ poles and approximately 2,800 transformers replaced -- because strong infrastructure matters

40+ circuit km of overhead wires replaced -- that's nearly three times the length of the Don Valley Parkway!

100+ circuit km of underground cables replaced -- that's longer than the entire TTC subway system!

*Preliminary figures based on partial year results

These upgrades aren't just numbers -- they're part of our commitment to a reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity system for Toronto. And we're just getting started. In 2026, we'll continue investing in our grid and local communities to prepare us for a bright, sustainable energy future for Torontonians.

Want to see what's next? Check out our five-year plan at torontohydro.com/investmentplan and catch the upgrades in action on our X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn pages.

QUOTE

"2025 was all about continuing to build a stronger foundation for Toronto's future. Each and every investment we make ensures we can keep pace with our growing city and evolving technologies while continuing to deliver reliable, affordable power to our customers."

- Jana Mosley, President & CEO, Toronto Hydro

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably. With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visit torontohydro.com, or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation