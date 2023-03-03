Toronto Hydro Small Business Customers Targeted by Scammers in 2022

TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - March is National Fraud Prevention Month and Toronto Hydro is once again sharing information to help customers protect themselves and their businesses from falling victim to fraud.

In 2022, although the number of fraud cases reported to Toronto Hydro was significantly lower than the previous year, the total amount paid to scammers increased. Scammers mostly targeted small businesses in the restaurant and grocery industry by threatening immediate disconnection. This made up 60 per cent of the total payments to scammers last year.

Scammers are known to impersonate local utilities by sending threatening phone calls, texts and emails, or showing up in-person at a customer's home or business to request personal information. These requests may include pressure for immediate payment, threats to disconnect service the same day, and even demands to purchase prepaid debit cards, gift cards or cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin.

Toronto Hydro is encouraging business and residential customers to protect themselves with the following tips to stay safe:

Never make a payment for a charge that isn't listed on your most recent bill

Ignore text messages or emails with suspicious links promising refunds

Don't call the number provided to you — instead, call your utility directly to check the status of your account

Don't provide any personal information or details about your account

Know that utility companies will never threaten immediate disconnection for non-payment

If you feel threatened in any way, contact your local police

For business customers specifically, Toronto Hydro is reminding owners to be cautious of unsolicited calls and to not provide or confirm any information from calls they did not initiate — including address, account numbers or office details. Compiling a list of companies their business uses, including utility providers, will help employees know which contacts are legitimate.

For more information about protecting yourself from scams and fraud, please visit www.torontohydro.com/fraud. If you believe you may be a victim of fraud, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and your local utility.

QUOTES

"Toronto Hydro continues to take steps to educate customers on how to recognize and report scams, especially small businesses, who we now know are a common target among scammers. It's important that we work together to share valuable information that can help protect customers and their businesses from falling victim to fraud." – Daniel McNeil, Corporate Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

The Corporation is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of the Corporation and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 790,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

