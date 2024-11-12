Toronto Hydro receives decision from the Ontario Energy Board for its 2025-2029 electricity distribution rate application and investment plan

Toronto Hydro's approved plan will renew aging electrical infrastructure while meeting evolving customer needs driven by the economy, housing, and decarbonization.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, following a comprehensive public review process, the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) approved the settlement agreement for Toronto Hydro's 2025–2029 electricity distribution rate application and investment plan. This approval marks the successful resolution of a nearly year-long process and reflects broad support for Toronto Hydro's plan from customers and intervenors.

Toronto Hydro's five-year investment plan will enable the utility to make continued investments in expanding, modernizing, and sustaining the foundations of a safe, clean, and reliable grid to serve the current and future electricity needs of homes, businesses, and institutions in Toronto.

Consistent with forecasts by Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator, and with evidence put before the OEB as part of its application, Toronto Hydro anticipates that customer demand for electricity will grow over the 2025–2029 term and that electricity demand in Toronto could more than double by 2050. The OEB's funding approval for the next five years provides Toronto Hydro with the predictable funding and flexibility necessary to prepare for this future cost-effectively, while continuing to address persisting local needs including deteriorating infrastructure, rapid population growth, and more frequent extreme weather and cyber threats.

Having received approval for its five-year plan, Toronto Hydro will now complete the necessary steps as part of the OEB process to translate the decision into rates that will be implemented beginning in 2025. Once the final rates are set by the OEB, Toronto Hydro will communicate these rates directly to its customers.

For more information about Toronto Hydro's 2025–2029 investment plan, please visit torontohydro.com/investmentplan.

QUICK FACTS

Toronto Hydro distribution charges account for approximately one-third of a residential customer's total bill

To have its rates approved, Toronto Hydro is required to submit a plan for its proposed prices (rates) and spending to the OEB, Ontario's independent energy regulator

independent energy regulator Toronto Hydro's rates are being set after a comprehensive public review process by the OEB over nearly 12 months, and the application consisted of a final record spanning nearly 9,200 pages

As part of the application process, over 33,000 customers reviewed a draft version of Toronto Hydro's investment plan, and 84 per cent on average supported the plan

Since 2010, Toronto Hydro has invested approximately $5.5 billion in the grid to renew and modernize the local electricity system, which has enabled increased performance, including improved reliability for customers

QUOTES

"We're pleased that the Ontario Energy Board has approved Toronto Hydro's plan to invest approximately $5.1 billion in our grid and operations over the next five years. These investments will allow us to continue delivering safe, reliable, and clean electricity to Torontonians, while also enabling a growing and increasingly electrified city for decades to come."

- Jana Mosley, President and CEO, Toronto Hydro

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of Toronto Hydro and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 794,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

